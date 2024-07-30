Defenseman Arber Xhekaj will not be going anywhere. The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to a two-year deal with the restricted free-agent blueliner.

“Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.6 million contract (2024-25 to 2025-26) with defenseman Arber Xhekaj. The deal will pay him an average annual salary of $1.3 million.”

The deal with Xhekaj is the second significant transaction this July for the Canadiens, who also inked forward Juraj Slafkovský to an eight-year contract worth $60.8 million earlier in the month.

Xhekaj appeared in 44 games with Montreal in the 2023-24 NHL regular season and recorded three goals to go with seven assists for 10 points. Although he had more goals and assists in the 2022-23 campaign, Xhekaj showed improvement in his second year in the show. For one, he had a plus-6 last season while he was a minus-9 in 2022-23.

Moreover, his even-strength Corsi For percentage (48.7), Fenwick For percentage (48.5), and PDO (102.9) in his second season in the NHL were all better than the ones he recorded in his first campaign in the league.

Xhekaj also saw action for 17 games last season with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, recording three goals and 11 points in those contests.

The Canadiens see potential in Xhekaj, who will be turning 24 years old in January. There is plenty of room to grow for him, and if he takes a big leap in the 2023-24 NHL season, his newest deal could turn out to be among the best bargains in the league.

One area Xhekaj can definitely improve on is the penalties aspect, as highlighted in this player card from JFresh:

“Arber Xhekaj, signed 2x$1.3M by MTL, is a physical depth defenceman. He has some sneaky puck skills, making transition plays with possession at very high rates, but also has taken minor penalties at the highest clip in the NHL since entering the league. #GoHabsGo”

After making a move on Xhekaj, the Canadiens are left with a current cap space of $6.602 million, per PuckPedia. They also have one more spot on the active roster.

Canadiens fans, social media react to Arber Xhekaj's new contract

“Sounds like Xhekaj accepted a 2yr hoping to prove his worth once deal is over. Sounds like we'll be seeing Arber's best efforts for the 2 next seasons. CONGRATS!!” said @HabsHappy.

“They better play him consistent minutes!!” – @monsterdave11

“Nice bridge deal at an inexpensive cap hit. Will still be an RFA when his contract expires. 👏#gohabsgo” – @T_Prigi

“I will say this again and die on a hill defending it: Arber brings to the Canadiens exactly what Shea Weber was giving to the team in his last 2-3 years. Only difference is, one has personality and is a fan favorite. The other was the GM’s dream boy.” – @TripleX137

“Wow, what a bargain I would have given him more term- need someone to protect all the stars upcoming” – @HabsDPA

“Solid AAV for the next two years, giving Xhekaj ample time to show the organization he's deserving a long-term deal. Got to be honest, I thought this number was going to be closer to $2M, so getting him at $1.3M is quite interesting. Lots of cap space still to play with.” – @mndamico

“Nice deal here for Arber. Short term very solid cap hit for a player that will be looking to earn a long-term contract on a crowded blue-line. Still lots of cap space (not even including LTIR) to play with.” – @champagnemonti