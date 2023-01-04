By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball world had not seen before in the poll era, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Kansas State hangs 116 points on No. 6 Texas in Austin, the most points by an unranked team in a road win against an AP Top-10 team in the poll era (since 1948-49).

Kansas State basketball scored like a pro team versus the Longhorns, who also looked the same. The Wildcats simply had more firepower to outlast Texas in this wild shootout in Austin.

The senior tandem of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson was too much to handle for the Longhorns. Nowell paced all scorers with 36 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field, while Johnson gathered 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting.

Defense has always been the better asset of Kansas State basketball this season, as the Wildcats entered the Texas game ranked 35th in the nation in adjusted defensive rating and third in the same statistical department in the Big 12. But it took Kansas State a performance for the ages to take down a very good Texas squad that was top 15 in Division I basketball in both adjusted offensive and defensive ratings, per KenPom coming into the contest.

With the win, Kansas State did not just boost its March Madness stock but also extended its undefeated streak to seven games, while going 2-0 in Big 12 play so far.