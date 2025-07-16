Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris reportedly suffered an eye injury during a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July. With training underway, reports potentially reveal Harris' current status.

The Chargers are “likely” to place the 27-year-old running back on the Non-Football Injury list, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Najee Harris is essentially being given time to heal from his eye injury.

“Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said Najee Harris (eye) will likely begin training camp on NFI. Harris is expected to report to The Bolt later today, per Hortiz. Harris has been receiving treatment from doctors at Stanford.”

The good news is that Harris is not expected to be on the NFI for very long, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. From the sounds of it, the former first-round pick will be back in action well before the start of the season.

“Expected to be a short stay. But Najee Harris to NFI.”

Not long after the fireworks incident, Najee Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed that Harris was hurt. Hendrickson also revealed that several individuals were injured at the Fourth of July event, and that the veteran running back is expected to be fine by the start of the regular season.

“Najee Harris was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees,” said Hendrickson. “Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season.”

After playing four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Chargers. He is expected to play a significant role, despite the front office using a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton. At the very least, Los Angeles may have a strong duo in the backfield to help alleviate pressure off of quarterback Justin Herbert.