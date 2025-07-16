Tennessee football enters 2025 as one of the few Southeastern Conference teams with an open quarterback competition. All made possible by Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee watched Iamaleava become a no-show during spring football practices. He eventually transferred out of Tennessee and landed at UCLA.

NIL rose to the forefront of Iamaleava's decision to depart. But his former head coach Josh Heupel has moved forward.

“It’s never about who is not in your building. It’s about who is in your building,” Heupel said during SEC Media Days with Tennessee.

Iamaleava still leaves behind a College Football Playoff team. Plus a Volunteers squad envisioning a return to the top of the SEC and CFB.

But the most scrutinized job position in Knoxville outside of city mayor is open. It's time to predict who wins, beginning with how Heupel will approach the competition.

Josh Heupel addresses Tennessee QB search post Nico Iamaleava

Heupel didn't just address Iamaleava's fallout. But dropped a nine-word statement via On3/Rivals about what happens post-Iamaleava.

“We will have a competition at the quarterback position,” Heupel bluntly said.

Again, the incoming QB for the Vols will take over a playoff roster. Plus face Top 25 hype ahead of the season.

Heupel already namedropped the trio vying for the position vacated by the new UCLA QB.

The Tennessee QBs vying for Nico Iamaleava's spot

Heupel shared what he's liked so far from the trio looking to lead the Vols offense.

“Three guys inside of that room — really proud of what they’ve done,” Heupel began. “Joey [Aguilar] since he got there in May. [Jake] Merklinger and George MacIntyre — what those two guys have done since they’ve been on campus. But I’m really proud of the steps they’ve taken through the summer and how they’ve developed relationships and rapport with the guys around them.”

It's a competitive room, per Heupel's words. But the returning head coach loves two aspects each bring.

“Their ability to compete in a positive way with each other in the meeting room and on the field. Their ability to have leadership traits and continue to grow in that,” Heupel explained.

Now it's time to sort through what each bring to the 101,915-seat Neyland Stadium.

Who rises as QB1 for Tennessee

Aguilar pulled off a rather rare UCLA-Tennessee swap. While he briefly played for Appalachian State, he started out at UCLA before dipping into the college football transfer portal.

The Antioch native is also a past junior college QB who landed at Diablo Valley College in California's Bay Area. Aguilar brings 56 career touchdown passes in tow from his Appalachian State days. He sustained 24 interceptions in his two seasons as starter.

Aguilar lures extensive experience into the room. Jake Merklinger is a past prized college football recruiting win for the Vols, though. The four-star committed for the 2024 class and enrolled in January of that year. He threw nine passes last season in limited duty.

MacIntyre, however, is the high-profile true freshman in the room. The four-star became the No. 2 overall talent in the state per 247Sports composite. He brings a “franchise worthy frame” attached with a “college level arm” per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

Merklinger and MacIntyre fuel intrigue for the future. But 2025 must belong to Aguilar. Heupel likely will trust the veteran element to lead this postseason-caliber roster for the time being.