Tennessee football enters 2025 as one of the few Southeastern Conference teams with an open quarterback competition. All made possible by Nico Iamaleava.

Tennessee watched Iamaleava become a no-show during spring football practices. He eventually transferred out of Tennessee and landed at UCLA.

NIL rose to the forefront of Iamaleava's decision to depart. But his former head coach Josh Heupel has moved forward.

“It’s never about who is not in your building. It’s about who is in your building,” Heupel said during SEC Media Days with Tennessee.

Iamaleava still leaves behind a College Football Playoff team. Plus a Volunteers squad envisioning a return to the top of the SEC and CFB.

But the most scrutinized job position in Knoxville outside of city mayor is open. It's time to predict who wins, beginning with how Heupel will approach the competition.

Josh Heupel addresses Tennessee QB search post Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the Orange & White spring game in Neyland Stadium.
© Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heupel didn't just address Iamaleava's fallout. But dropped a nine-word statement via On3/Rivals about what happens post-Iamaleava.

“We will have a competition at the quarterback position,” Heupel bluntly said.

Again, the incoming QB for the Vols will take over a playoff roster. Plus face Top 25 hype ahead of the season.

Heupel already namedropped the trio vying for the position vacated by the new UCLA QB.

The Tennessee QBs vying for Nico Iamaleava's spot

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) drops to throw a pass during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Heupel shared what he's liked so far from the trio looking to lead the Vols offense.

“Three guys inside of that room — really proud of what they’ve done,” Heupel began. “Joey [Aguilar] since he got there in May. [Jake] Merklinger and George MacIntyre — what those two guys have done since they’ve been on campus. But I’m really proud of the steps they’ve taken through the summer and how they’ve developed relationships and rapport with the guys around them.”

It's a competitive room, per Heupel's words. But the returning head coach loves two aspects each bring.

“Their ability to compete in a positive way with each other in the meeting room and on the field. Their ability to have leadership traits and continue to grow in that,” Heupel explained.

Now it's time to sort through what each bring to the 101,915-seat Neyland Stadium.

Who rises as QB1 for Tennessee 

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel talks to Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aguilar pulled off a rather rare UCLA-Tennessee swap. While he briefly played for Appalachian State, he started out at UCLA before dipping into the college football transfer portal.

The Antioch native is also a past junior college QB who landed at Diablo Valley College in California's Bay Area. Aguilar brings 56 career touchdown passes in tow from his Appalachian State days. He sustained 24 interceptions in his two seasons as starter.

Aguilar lures extensive experience into the room. Jake Merklinger is a past prized college football recruiting win for the Vols, though. The four-star committed for the 2024 class and enrolled in January of that year. He threw nine passes last season in limited duty.

MacIntyre, however, is the high-profile true freshman in the room. The four-star became the No. 2 overall talent in the state per 247Sports composite. He brings a “franchise worthy frame” attached with a “college level arm” per Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

Merklinger and MacIntyre fuel intrigue for the future. But 2025 must belong to Aguilar. Heupel likely will trust the veteran element to lead this postseason-caliber roster for the time being.

More NCAA Football News
Donald Trump, Open Championship
Open Championship news: Why Trump’s Turnberry faces uphill battle to host againBurtland Dixon ·
Kansas Jayhawks center Joel Embiid (21) is defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys forward/center Kamari Murphy (21) and guard Markel Brown (22) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Joel Embiid initially told Bill Self he was planning to stay another seasonJake Faigus ·
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots the ball against LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.
Is Bradley Beal actually an upgrade for Clippers over Norman Powell?Jackson Stone ·
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) celebrates while leaving the field after the Steelers' game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.
Najee Harris’ ‘likely’ status at Chargers training camp after fireworks mishapBenedetto Vitale ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts with forward Jalen Williams (8) in the second half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Sneaky Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren contract details help ThunderZachary Howell ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Baron Davis issues Warriors a Jonathan Kuminga ‘1st-Team All-Defense’ declarationColin Loughran ·