Kansas State and Texas Tech are part of a broad, mushy middle in the Big 12 Conference. Remember that with Texas and Oklahoma remaining in the conference for this final season, all while the four newcomers (Cincinnati, UCF, BYU, and Houston) joining the league this year, the Big 12 is a large conference with 14 teams. Oklahoma is in charge of the conference after beating Texas this past weekend, but then there is a large group of teams with one or two conference losses. West Virginia's loss to Houston on Thursday night brought the Mountaineers into this middle pack and put Houston closer to this very large mid-tier group in the Big 12. The next several weeks will be a time when these teams in the middle of the Big 12 will try to sort themselves out and gain leverage in both the conference standings and in the pursuit of a quality bowl bid. We don't really know how good these teams are, but we know that Kansas State and Texas Tech urgently need to win in order to finish in the top half of the conference and improve their postseason destination.

Why Kansas State Could Cover the Spread

Kansas State is coming off a bad performance in a loss to Oklahoma State. This might seem like a reason to pick against the Wildcats, but the odds of KSU playing two straight clunkers is low. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is regarded as one of the best coaches in the country. He did win the Big 12 championship last year, defeating previously unbeaten TCU in the conference title game. He guided KSU to a Sugar Bowl berth. He is known for doing more with less. Klieman has had a bumpy ride so far this season, but history tells us he will get this team straightened out and will enable the Wildcats to improve as they continue on their journey.

The other part which has to be mentioned is that Texas Tech has had a very vulnerable defense this season. The Red Raiders have not been able to make clutch defensive plays, and that is why they are 3-3 through six games and are not where they had hoped to be in the midpoint of the season.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Kansas State Wildcats have not played anywhere close to what they expected of themselves this year. Stumbling to defeat against a not-very-good Oklahoma State team which got dismantled by South Alabama and lost to Iowa State was a very bad look for the Wildcats. Texas Tech isn't an especially good team, but when playing at home and at night in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are generally a better team than they would be on the road.

Final Kansas State-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Neither team is trustworthy or reliable, so you should stay away from this game.

