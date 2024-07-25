The Michigan football team has been fortunate to have elite quarterback play the last couple years with JJ McCarthy, but the Wolverines will have a new starting QB in 2024. McCarthy was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft back in April, so it's time for Michigan to find his replacement. Alex Orji is expected to be the starter, but he is battling Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren for the starting job. Head coach Sherrone Moore was obviously asked about the QB battle multiple times on Thursday during Big Ten Media Days.

Any time a team has an offseason QB battle, it's going to be a major talking point. Especially when that team is Michigan football, and they are coming off of a national championship. Sherrone Moore was asked about the ideal time to name a starting QB, but he doesn't think there is a specific date in the offseason that it needs to be done by.

“The ideal timeline is when we think we have the guy who helps us win,” Moore said, according to a post from Anthony Broome.

Moore isn't concerned about having a starter named on a specific date or a certain amount of time before the first game. He doesn't feel the need to rush it. He wants to make sure that Michigan has the right guy.

“There’s not a date, not a time,” Moore continued, according to a post from Tony Garcia. “We will have a feel as a staff…Kirk Campbell is a phenomenal coach … he will make a great decision and we will be there to make it together.”

Michigan has their first game on August 31st, which is a little over five weeks away. The Wolverines open the season with a home night game against Fresno State, a team that was ranked in the top-25 for a couple weeks last year. Michigan will certainly want to get their starter acclimated before they take on Texas in week two.

A look at Michigan's QB candidates

The Michigan football QB battle seems like a race between three candidates right now: Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren. Orji received the most meaningful snaps last season as he came in and had some big plays against Ohio State and also in the national championship game. Everyone knows that Orji is a very capable runner, but there are some question marks surrounding his passing game.

Jack Tuttle is the player with the most overall experience. He started his college playing career at Indiana in 2019, and he got a decent amount of reps with the Hoosiers in his four seasons before transferring to Michigan. He didn't play much last year, but he was sharp when he did as he was 15/17 for 130 yards, one touchdown and zero picks.

Lastly, we have Davis Warren, who has turned heads at each of the last two Michigan football spring games. Warren looked great back in April when Maize and Blue squared off in the Big House, and people realized that he was a real contender in this QB battle.

We don't know exactly when Sherrone Moore will name his starting QB, and the next month should feature a good battle.