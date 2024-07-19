There are some Ohio State football fans that have some issues with head coach Ryan Day because of his lack of success against rival Michigan. However, one thing he has consistently excelled in is recruiting. The Buckeyes have always had one of the best recruiting classes in the country under Day, and that is once again the case for their 2025 class. The latest addition to said class is four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter.

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL Jarquez Carter has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a tweet. “The 6’2 280 DL from Newberry, FL chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Penn State, & Florida.”

Another big commitment for the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes aren't going anywhere if they continue to recruit like this. They will continue to be a contender with the ultimate goal of winning a national title, and that is what Jarquez Carter is coming to Columbus to do.

“I’m home!,” Carter said. “Let’s bring a Natty back to Columbus!”

Carter is the #395 player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #42 DL in the class and the #55 player in the state of Florida. Carter currently attends Newberry High School in Newberry, Florida.

Here is what 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins had to say about Carter in his evaluation of him:

“Interior plug that has brought the energy while dominating a lower level of competition in the Sunshine State,” Ivins wrote. “Under 6-foot-2 and equipped with shorter arms, but makes up for the lack of length with his active hands and short-area movement skills. Quick to get into blockers and flashes some impressive knockback power for someone his size. Keeps the legs pumping and is the type of defender that’s always looking to take out the trash as he’s frequently making stops in pursuit. Hasn’t faced a ton of future FBS players to date, but production speaks for itself as he has totaled 81 tackles for loss and 26 sacks in 33 career varsity games. Projects best as a 3-technique in a 4-3 front that can provide valuable minutes in a Power Four rotation after a few developmental years. Young for grade and will turn 18 years old right before freshman season.”

Ohio State football has the best recruiting class in the country

This 2025 Ohio State football recruiting class is shaping up to be a special one. The Buckeyes currently have the best class in the nation, with Alabama trailing closely behind. Ohio State currently has 24 commits in their 2025 class. They have four five-stars, 17 four-stars and three three-stars.

Ohio State's class is headlined by quarterback Tavien St. Clair who is the #2 recruit in country. The Buckeyes also have the #4 recruit and the #6 recruit. This class is absolutely stacked.

The Buckeyes have to talent to win championships, and that has been the case for the entire Ryan Day era. However, they haven't been able to get over the hump in recent years. This season will be an extremely important one for Day as he has to show that he can win big with the loaded recruiting classes that he has signed.