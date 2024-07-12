The college football offseason is almost over as we are into July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that will be coming out in mid July. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Kansas State football fans. The Wildcats have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Kansas State football is looking for another successful season

The Kansas State football team had a solid season in 2023 as they ended up finishing 9-4. The Wildcats finished with an 8-4 record in the regular season and then went on to defeat NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to get win number nine. Kansas State was close to making it into the Big 12 championship game last season as Oklahoma State got in with a 7-2 conference record, and the Wildcats finished with a 6-3 conference record. They had a solid year, but this season, they are hoping to take the next step and find a way into the conference championship game.

The Big 12 is pretty open this season now that Texas and Oklahoma are out of the conference, and Kansas State is expected to be one of the best teams. The competition isn't going to be very stiff as the favorite in the conference is Utah and there could very well be no preseason top-10 teams from the Big 12. This season is a good opportunity for a team like Kansas State to make a run at the Big 12 title.

Kansas State does have to replace their quarterback as Will Howard has transferred over to Ohio State, but other than that, the Wildcats are returning a good amount from last season. They are expected to have a good year in the Big 12. Here are three predictions for their 2024 season.

Kansas State will finish 8-4 again

Kansas State doesn't have a very difficult schedule this year, but the Wildcats might have more trouble on offense than they are anticipating as they are breaking in a new QB. There will be some growing pains as their QB will be an underclassman, and sometimes that can have a huge effect on a season. Just look at Utah last year. They had a championship level defense, but because of QB play, they couldn't win big games. That unfortunately could end up happening for the Wildcats, and it could lead to an underwhelming season.

Kansas State will switch QBs during the season

If things don't go well for Avery Johnson, Kansas State's new QB, the Wildcats might be scrambling to find a fix for their season. Johnson looked good in limited time last year, and he is expected to be a solid QB. However, you just never know what is going to happen with a first-time, young starting QB. Don't be surprised at all if there are some jitters early in the season and the Wildcats end up testing out another QB.

DJ Giddens will rush for 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns

With a young, unexperienced QB as your starter, it's good to have someone like DJ Giddens at running back. Giddens had a massive breakout year for the Wildcats last season as he rushed for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. Well, it wouldn't be surprising at all if Kansas State goes to a more run-heavy offense this season. There will be a lot of chances for DJ Giddens to run the football, and he is going to end up having a big year. Watch for him to have ever bigger numbers this year than he had in 2023.