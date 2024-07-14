Even before Texas and Oklahoma exited the Big 12, Kansas State football was boasting a Big 12 conference championship. Now, the Wildcats are preseason ranked No. 2 in the conference behind newcomer Utah for the 2024 season.

The thing with the Big 12 this season, as it becomes a 16-team league, is that it has the chance to be full of parity. No team, preseason rankings or not, truly stands out that far from the others.

“Every conference has a face. In the SEC, it's multiples — Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, etc. In the Big Ten, it's Ohio State and Michigan. In the ACC, it's Florida State and Clemson. In the Big 12 it's … to be determined. Seven different teams have played in the conference championship game since 2019,” CBS Sports Dennis wrote.

There are no Georgia's, Ohio State's, or well, Texas's, to showcase. It's wide open. And that's just one reason that Kansas State football can win the Big 12 title again.

The Big 12 will be full of parity

Many could be overlooking the Big 12 this season because of the loss of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The SEC now has more firepower than ever, with a chance to either rule the College Football Playoff or eat themselves alive. I'd probably go with the former, however.

But if you're looking for highly competitive college football games between teams that really don't separate themselves that much from each other, look no further than the Big 12.

There were six teams last year, including the Pac-12 newbies, that won eight or more games. Those win totals are likely to increase for some teams this year, with Kansas State football being one of them.

Last year's losses were by small margins

In Kansas State football's 8-4 campaign last year, the four losses they had were close. They lost by three to both Missouri and Texas, with the game against the Longhorns going to overtime. Then they lost by seven to Iowa State and eight to Oklahoma State. All those teams, minus Iowa State, were nine-game winners or more.

Kansas State football offense could be even better in 2024

What made the Wildcats such a good team last season was their prolific offense. Only two games last season did they fail to reach at least 30 points scored. That was in their 29-21 loss to Oklahoma State and 30-27 loss to Missouri.

Kansas State ranked as the No. 10 overall scoring offense last season, averaging 37.1 points per game. They'll be without quarterback Will Howard now, who left for Ohio State. But the excitement surrounding Avery Johnson and his ceiling is off the charts. That's not even mentioning 1,000-plus yard rusher DJ Giddens and Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards in the backfield.

Don't forget about the defense

While the offense likely gets all the hype for this team, last year's defense can't be overlooked. They tied at No. 26 for scoring defense last season, allowing an average of 21 points per game. They could have one of the better secondaries in the Big 12 thanks to guys like Marques Sigle and VJ Payne. They will, however, hope to have solved their pass rush issues from a season ago.

Kansas State football has great coaching

Since taking the head coaching job in 2019, Chris Klieman has had just one losing season in his five years at Kansas State. And you might as well put an asterisk next to that one since it was the COVID-impacted season. The Wildcats finished 4-6.

Every other season for Kansas State under Klieman has been eight wins or better, with the last two including one top-10 finish and a conference title and last year a top-25 finish.

Overall, Klieman is 39-24 and has proven to be an exceptional replacement for longtime head coach Bill Snyder. With a conference that will now be adding Utah's Kyle Whittingham and even Colorado's Deion Sanders, great coaching could create the ultimate separation in this year's Big 12.