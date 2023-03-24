James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Kelly Oubre left the Charlotte Hornets’ Thursday night matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. The Hornets’ Twitter account quickly reported that he would not return.

The injury was yet another in frustrating period for the Hornets. Of course, Lamelo Ball was ruled out for the season late in February, while starting center Mark Williams has also missed the last few games.

Then, earlier in Thursday’s game, Terry Rozier was forced from the court with right foot soreness. Cody Martin is also on the injury list with a knee complaint which is expected to keep him off the floor until at least the end of the month.

Oubre played just over 12 minutes of the game, though he did manage to get up ten shots in that short period of time. He hit four of them for eight points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

It continues a frustrating year for Kelly Oubre, who has already missed 26 games this season, including 24 in succession across January and February.

When he has been on the floor, however, Oubre has been productive. The 20.5 points per game that he’s accumulated thus far this year is the highest number of his career. Importantly, his efficiency hasn’t dipped with the increase in production, with his 43.1% shooting from the floor right around his career average.

As yet, there’s no update on the severity of Oubre’s injury, but with the raft of other unavailable players, the Hornets will certainly be hoping it doesn’t cost him too much time on the floor.