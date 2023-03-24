James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Terry Rozier has limped out of the Charlotte Hornets’ Thursday night game in New Orleans with a foot injury.

The guard was subbed out late in the first quarter after a little over nine minutes of game time. He’d enjoyed a productive first quarter, scoring five points to go with four boards, two assists and a steal.

According to the Charlotte Hornets’ Twitter, Rozier was suffering from “right foot discomfort”, and was listed as doubtful to return.

Rozier has been a consistent presence on the floor for the Hornets this season, playing 63 of his team’s first 74 games and having missed just one game since Christmas. And with Lamelo Ball being ruled out for the season late in February, he has taken on a heightened role over the past month.

Over the course of the season, Rozier has averaged career highs in minutes, points and assists, scoring 21.4 points a night while also dishing out 5.1 assists. Any absence from him will leave another hole in the thin Hornets’ back court.

The Hornets already have a couple of starters on the injury list, with starting center Mark Williams recently joining Ball there. With Rozier absent, they are even more pressed for depth, and an injury to Kelly Oubre sustained in the second quarter of the game against the Pelicans doesn’t help either.

With Rozier out, Dennis Smith Jr will no doubt be forced to take on an increased role. He started the second half of the game in place of Rozier.