The Kentucky basketball team won a thrilling game against Mississippi State on the road on Tuesday night. Reed Sheppard played hero with a lights-out performance and the game-winner. On Wednesday morning, Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard paid respect to Sheppard's performance with a post on X and a photo of the two of them:
“lot of respect for you 15”
Sheppard was everywhere for the Kentucky basketball team. The freshman guard scored 32 points on 11-14 from the field with seven assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes. He hit huge shots down the stretch, including the game-winner, and gave John Calipari's team a breath of fresh air.
On the other side, Hubbard led his team in scoring with 34 points on 11-24 from the field and seven three-pointers as the two stars went back and forth. In fact, it was Hubbard's tough three-pointer that tied the game at 89 with just seconds left. Hubbard hit three three-pointers in the final minute in a stunning effort.
Josh Hubbard hitting 3 threes in 40 seconds was insane though. pic.twitter.com/ftYxTyHeRe
— Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) February 28, 2024
Right after that, Reed Sheppard called game in a stunning turn of events and one of the best SEC games of the season.
.@reed_sheppard CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/iNUVgfMKoW
— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 28, 2024
Kentucky's win over Mississippi State moves them to 10-5 in SEC play and 20-8 overall. They are behind Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and Auburn in the SEC standings with the regular season coming to an end.
Mississippi State falls to 19-9 and 8-7 in SEC play, and the signature, statement win over Kentucky was just short of happening. Still, Josh Hubbard had some respect for Reed Sheppard after the two had an epic battle with each other.