The Kentucky basketball program pulled off a nail-biting victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Reed Sheppard came up clutch, as his strong performance sealed the Wildcats' victory. Moreover, social media is going crazy over Sheppard's late-game buzzer beater.

Kentucky basketball fans cannot get enough of Reed Sheppard's clutch effort

Fourth-quarter chaos ensued when Mississippi State was down three with 10 seconds left. Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard took a handoff pass and buried a deep-range shot to tie the game. Then, Kentucky drove down the court and eventually gave Reed Sheppard the ball.

Sheppard split defenders and launched a 15-foot floater that went down as the game-winning buzzer-beater. Now, fans on X are filling the platform with endless excitement and insight:

Sheppard finished the night with 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds off the bench. The freshman guard is the son of Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, who both played college basketball at Kentucky. The Wildcats hero surpassed both parents' career highs with his electric offensive display, per Tristan Pharis.

RECOMMENDED
Kentucky basketball freshman Justin Edwards.

Benjamin Adducchio ·

John Calipari, Antonio Reeves, and Rob Dillingham

Liam Hanley ·

Kentucky Mississippi State, Kentucky Mississippi State prediction, Kentucky Mississippi State pick, Kentucky Mississippi State odds, Kentucky Mississippi State how to watch

Bryan Logan ·

No. 16-ranked Kentucky improved their record to 20-8 with the victory over the Bulldogs. MSU nearly achieved an upset off of a fiery performance from freshman guard Josh Hubbard. Hubbard poured in 34 points and three rebounds capped off by his clutch late-game three-pointer.

All in all, Reed Sheppard's performance confirms the outstanding depth of Kentucky. The squad has three more regular season games before they begin the conference tournament.

If the Wildcats play strong against Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee, they will be in a good position for the SEC tournament and March Madness.