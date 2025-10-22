The Vanderbilt Commodores football team has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 college football season, but the squad just took a major hit on defense. Star defensive lineman Issa Ouattara is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, a move that could impact the SEC standings and the Commodores’ postseason hopes.

Ouattara, a fifth-year senior and team captain, appeared in just one game this season after injuring his shoulder in preseason camp. In a report from On3’s Thomas Goldkamp, head coach Clark Lea confirmed the difficult decision.

“Issa has opted for surgery, so that’ll rule him out for the remainder of the season. That’s a shoulder injury that just never quite was able to heal to the point where he felt comfortable, or we felt comfortable with him going out there.”

The injury to Ouattara sidelines a veteran presence who tallied 31 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2024. He played just 15 snaps in Week 2 against Virginia Tech before being shut down. Now out 4–6 months, Ouattara will remain involved as a team leader off the field.

Even without him, the Vanderbilt defense has held opponents to 20 points per game while posting 22 sacks in seven outings. The defensive line rotation—led by Miles Capers, Aeneas DiCosmo, and Tyler Thompson—will be tested further in Week 8 against Missouri. Both teams are 6-1 and 2-1 in the SEC, with the winner staying in the College Football Playoff race.

The stakes are high heading into Saturday’s matchup at FirstBank Stadium. Missouri’s offense, averaging over 38 points per game, present a physical test. Vanderbilt will need to rely on interior depth and linebacker pressure packages to fill the void left by the senior pass rusher. Communication across the front seven, disciplined run fits, and maintaining edge containment will all be critical areas of focus during this pivotal SEC clash.

For Vanderbilt football, the path forward isn’t easy. But with a top-10 ranking and momentum on their side, the Commodores still control their destiny. Surviving this injury blow could further prove that this team is built to contend.