Women’s college basketball continues to rise in popularity and visibility, with the NCAA serving as both a proving ground and a springboard for future star WNBA prospects. As the 2025-26 season approaches, fans, analysts, and scouts alike are eagerly watching the next generation of talent who are poised to make a significant impact at the professional level.

This season features a unique crop of elite players, many of whom delayed entry into the 2025 WNBA Draft to return for one final college campaign. Their decisions set the stage for one of the most exciting and talent-packed seasons in recent memory.

Each of the players expected to headline the upcoming 2026 WNBA Draft class brings a distinct style and skill set, ranging from elite shooting and court vision to size and athleticism. These players not only dominate the college game but also possess the tools needed to succeed at the next level.

Azzi Fudd, the highly touted guard on the predicted No. 1 UConn, enters the 2025-26 season with a renewed sense of purpose after battling through multiple injuries earlier in her college career and walking away from last season as an NCAA champion. When healthy, Fudd is one of the most lethal shooters in the nation. In 2024-25, she averaged over 17 points per game and shot above 43% from beyond the arc, reaffirming her reputation as an elite perimeter scorer.

Fudd’s game isn’t limited to shooting. She’s developed her handle and has improved at creating off the dribble, increasing her threat levelon offense. In addition, her performance during the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where she earned Most Outstanding Player honors, proved she can deliver in high-stakes situations.

Heading into this season, WNBA scouts will be watching for further growth in her playmaking, defensive tenacity, and ability to stay healthy. If she checks those boxes, Fudd could easily be the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft and eventually evolve into a franchise-changing player at the next level.

Lauren Betts

Standing at 6-foot-7, Lauren Betts is widely regarded as a likely top prospect in the 2026 draft class. The UCLA center combines elite size with polished footwork, strong rebounding instincts, and elite rim protection. In the 2024-25 season, she averaged nearly 15 points, nine rebounds, and almost three blocks per game, while shooting over 64% from the field, which is a level of efficiency that is rare even at the collegiate level.

What makes Betts a particularly WNBA prospect intriguing is her versatility. While she dominates in the paint, she’s also shown flashes of a face-up game and improved passing, recording double-digit assists in several outings. Defensively, she anchors one of the top units in the country and can switch onto smaller players in short stretches — a skill increasingly valued in the WNBA’s fast-paced systems.

The 2025–26 season will be crucial for Betts to expand her shooting range and showcase consistency in high-pressure environments. If she continues her upward trajectory, she will become the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft.

Olivia Miles

After missing significant time with an ACL injury, Olivia Miles returned with a vengeance during the 2024-25 season. Now at TCU following her transfer from Notre Dame, the dynamic point guard is one of the most creative passers in college basketball. Her combination of vision, handle, and leadership makes her a true floor general and an ideal lead guard for a WNBA team.

Miles averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game last season, while shooting over 40% from three — an area of her game that had previously been seen as a weakness. Her decision to return for another year rather than enter the 2025 draft speaks to her desire to refine her game further and enter the W fully prepared.

As she settles into a new system at TCU, all eyes will be on how she adapts, especially defensively. Improving her consistency on that end of the floor will be key to solidifying her lottery status. If she continues to evolve, she could emerge as the best guard in her class.

Flau’jae Johnson

Few players in women’s basketball combine flair, athleticism, and star power quite like Flau’jae Johnson. The LSU guard is not only a rising basketball talent but also a successful rapper and public figure, making her one of the most marketable players in college sports. But her game still speaks louder than her off-court persona.

In 2024-25, Johnson posted impressive numbers of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, along with a much-improved 38% shooting from beyond the arc. Her athleticism and defensive potential also give her the versatility to guard multiple positions, making her a valuable asset at the next level.

With another year at LSU, Johnson has the opportunity to develop her consistency further, expand her offensive bag, and step into a leadership role on a team that will be in national title contention. Her ceiling is extremely high, and if she continues to grow, she could be a top-five pick in 2026.

Ta’Niya Latson

Ta’Niya Latson made headlines in 2024-25 by leading all of Division I in scoring with 25.2 points per game for Florida State. Now transferring to South Carolina, Latson enters one of the most competitive programs in the nation with a chance to prove that her scoring prowess can translate to championship-level basketball.

Despite standing just 5-foot-8, Latson is fearless attacking the rim and possesses an elite mid-range game. Her shot creation is among the best in the country, and she also contributed 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, showing she’s far more than just a scorer.

However, scouts will want to see more consistency from 3-point range — she’s hovered around 32% — and improvement on the defensive end. Surrounded by top talent at South Carolina, Latson will be able to showcase her ability to play within a system, which is critical for her WNBA transition. If she adjusts well to her new environment, she could skyrocket up draft boards.

Kiki Rice

Playing alongside Lauren Betts at UCLA, Kiki Rice has quietly become one of the most well-rounded guards in college basketball. In 2024-25, she averaged 12.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 49% from the field and 36% from deep.

Rice is the kind of player who does everything well. She's a high-IQ floor leader with an excellent feel for the game who was also named an Academic All-American and won the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award, highlighting her maturity and work ethic.

While she may not have the flash of some of the other prospects, her steadiness and basketball intelligence make her a safe bet at the next level. In 2025-26, she’ll need to elevate her scoring output and continue refining her shooting mechanics to solidify her place as a first-round pick. Don’t be surprised if she ends up as one of the most dependable players in the 2026 draft class.

The 2025-26 NCAA women’s basketball season is set to be a thrilling showcase of elite talent, with several future WNBA stars taking the court one last time before making the leap to the professional ranks. From Betts’s dominant interior presence to Fudd’s lights-out shooting, and from Miles' elite playmaking to Latson’s scoring fireworks, this group of players represents the future of women’s basketball.

What sets this class apart is not just talent, but diversity of skill sets — from bigs to wings to floor generals — each with a unique path to success. Add to that the drive and leadership of players like Johnson and Rice, and you have a class that combines talent, work ethic, and personality in equal measure.

As the season unfolds, performances in big games, team success, health, and continued growth will all play pivotal roles in determining draft stock. But one thing is certain: These six athletes are not only the faces of their college programs, they are future cornerstones of the WNBA.