With the WNBA in her future, Azzi Fudd is looking forward to her final season at UConn. A season in which they will look to defend their national championship, and start the season at No.1 without Paige Bueckers.

Meanwhile, Fudd wants to leave it all out on the floor. Something she alluded to when describing her excitement for her final year, per Storrs Central.

“To think how far I came just last year, and what wasn't even a year of me playing a full season, it gets me so excited because I think this is the healthiest I've been since I've been at UConn.”

Last year, Fudd averaged 13.5 points and shot 47.4% from the field as well as 44% from the three point line. Additionally, Fudd was named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament. In the national championship game, she scored 24 points as UConn defeated South Carolina 82-59.

Altogether, Fudd played in 34 games, a major improvement after battling a serious of injuries in previous years.

In April 2019, Fudd suffered a torn ACL and MCL in her right knee while competing with Team USA. Three years later, she injured her knee in a game against Notre Dame. In January 2023, Fudd reinjured her knee and missed games.

That November, she once again tore her ACL and injured her knee and missed out on the 2023-2024 season.

The future for Azzi Fudd beyond UConn

After this season, Fudd is slated to become a top draft pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Some are predicting her to be the No.3 pick by the Seattle Storm.

She has developed a reputation for being a consistent shooter and overall offensive threat. Additionally, Fudd possess a depth of basketball knowledge. Her battles with injuries could become a liability for the future.

Nevertheless, Fudd is expected to carry the Huskies out of the Paige Bueckers era.