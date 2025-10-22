NBA commissioner Adam Silver will be a busy man once again as the new season unfurled on Tuesday with a double-header featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors.

With all the interesting storylines in the league, the NBA is expected to enjoy another successful run. This early, fans are already excited for the Christmas Day games, which will showcase the league's marquee squads.

The NBA, however, will have stiff competition in terms of viewership, as the NFL scheduled a triple-header on Christmas Day. In the past, the league was cautious about playing when the holiday fell in the middle of the week. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however, now appears committed to making Christmas Day games an annual event.

ESPN's Pat McAfee asked Silver if the NBA could consider moving its games on Christmas Eve and give way to the NFL on Christmas Day. Silver was candid with his response.

“No, we're not (playing) on Christmas Eve, that's a traditional day off in the NBA. That's the trade-off, right? Guys are home on Christmas Eve, and they play on Christmas, and the NFL has joined us. We got more competition,” said the 63-year-old commissioner with a smile.

When McAfee tried to push his idea further, Silver stayed firm.

“There's no plan to do it at the moment,” stressed Silver, who took the helm of the NBA in 2014.

Have you thought about moving to Christmas Eve 😂😂 "There's no plan to do it at the moment" Adam Silver #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZXebcoV4uF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 21, 2025

The NBA has six games scheduled on Christmas Day, which will fall on a Thursday: The Thunder versus the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers versus the Rockets, the Cleveland Cavaliers against the New York Knicks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the NFL's triple-header on Christmas Day will showcase the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings, and the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs.