John Calipari surely has a knack for attracting stars that are on the rise. The Kentucky basketball program develops the best recruits to have ever come out of college basketball and makes them franchise players in the NBA. With Rob Dillingham projected to go high in this year's NBA Draft, the Wildcats need to find a proper replacement. They may have found exactly that in Stepinac's Boogie Fland.
A microwave that can create their own shots with insane bursts of athleticism. One might think that this is exactly the type of player that John Calipari and the Kentucky basketball program desire. After all, this was the same archetype that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Maxey coming out of high school. Boogie Fland is proving that he is the next man up for the Wildcats once Rob Dillingham leaves.
Kentucky basketball recruit pops off
In Stepinac's latest win over Christ the King, the Kentucky basketball recruit dropped 43 points. The most impressive part is that Fland was able to do this by knocking down 15 out of his 22 attempts from the field. He then topped it all off with 11 rebounds for an insane double-double performance.
While every Kentucky basketball fan is waiting for him to arrive in the program, Fland has to take care of business in high school first. He outlined his goals in the next few weeks, via Eugene Rapay of Rockland/Westchester Journal News.
“I'm trying to be legendary. I had an interview recently where someone asked me, ‘Do you consider yourself a legend?' I said if we can get back-to-back titles, then maybe,” he declared with much confidence.
Currently, Stepinac has a 23-win record and four losses holding them back. His team has not been of much help which gives way for him to pop off in these games. Against Christ the King, other members of his squad only notched 17 points by going six for 31 in the three levels of scoring.
This does not concern him at all. Fland just wants to end his high school career on a great note before transitioning to the Kentucky basketball squad and inching closer to his dreams of playing in the NBA.