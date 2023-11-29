Blake Lizotte will not suit up for the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday and is more likely to return on Sunday, per Todd McLellan.

Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan provided an update on Blake Lizotte's injury status and indicated that the center may return at some point within the week. However, it will not be on Wednesday, according to Zach Dooley. Lizotte is officially out for the Kings' clash against the Washington Capitals.

McLellan did note that the Kings are eyeing more towards a Sunday return for Lizotte where the Kings will play the Colorado Avalanche. The 25-year-old has missed the last three games for the Kings due to an undisclosed injury.

“He is healing, he’s done a real good job of it,” McLellan said following Monday's practice. “We play on Wednesday, I don’t know if he’ll be available, we’ll get a better indication tomorrow, but probably more likely pushing for Sunday.”

Dooley added that Los Angeles could place Lizotte on the injured reserve list since he has already missed a week. However, it doesn't seem like it's needed at this point considering the 5-foot-9 lefty could return as soon as Sunday's game.

Lizotte did skate on his own on Monday and Tuesday. However, he did not join his teammates in practice. Nonetheless, it seems like Lizotte is headed in the right direction, with a return for Sunday the most likely outcome.

Lizotte has appeared in 16 games for the Kings this season and has tallied seven points with four goals and three assists, 20 shots on net, and 12 hits.

Los Angeles currently holds a 13-3-3 record and sits at third in the Pacific Division standings.