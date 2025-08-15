The Washington Nationals are playing out another lost season. At 23 games under .500, Washington is headed for its sixth straight losing season. The Nationals’ awful pitching made headlines earlier this month when the club made history as the only team to allow 80 hits, 50 runs and 10 homers in a four-game span.

But on Thursday, the Nationals featured a quality pitcher. Washington invited former Little League World Series star Mo’Ne Davis to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

MO'NE FIRST PITCH caught by former @littleleague world series opponent robert hassell iii 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Z22ZKkTw9Q — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 14, 2025

And, for an added twist, Nationals rookie Robert Hassell III was behind the plate to catch Davis’ pitch. The two last took the field together during the 2014 Little League World Series. Back then, Hassell represented Nashville and Davis played for Philadelphia.

Nationals welcome former Little League World Series star

Davis became an overnight sensation in 2014. She led Philadelphia to a 4-0 win over Hassell’s Nashville team and in the process became the first girl to throw a shutout and earn a win in the Little League World Series.

Davis allowed just two hits while striking out eight batters in six scoreless innings. And she still remembers facing the Nationals’ first-year outfielder. “I was just really feeling everything that game and I ended up striking him out, which was pretty cool,” Davis said, per MLB.com’s Jessica Camerato.

“So I have bragging rights over him right now. He can’t get his redemption back from me,” she added.

Hassell remembers the moment well. “It was crazy. She struck me out. It was on my birthday. Then I got a base-hit off of her. But the whole crowd was screaming her name, we were really young. It was crazy… She was really good,” he said, via MLB’s official account on Instagram.

Hassell went on to get drafted eighth overall by the San Diego Padres in 2020. He then landed with the Nationals as part of the Juan Soto trade in 2022. Hassell, Washington's 13th ranked prospect, got called up by the Nationals in May and sent back down to Triple-A in June. But he was recalled on August 1 and has received regular playing time in center field and right since then.

As for Davis, she’s not finished with baseball yet. Last month she confirmed that she’ll try out for the new Women’s Professional Baseball League. In partnership with Major League Baseball, the WPBL will have six franchises and is set to debut in 2026.