The groups for the NBA Cup have been announced, with the New York Knicks landing in East C with the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls, the Miami Heat, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In last year's NBA Cup, the Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals after a 4-0 record in the preliminary stage. They, however, lost to the Atlanta Hawks, 108-100, with Trae Young posting 22 points and 11 assists and Jalen Johnson adding 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Except for acquiring Jordan Clarkson in free agency, the Knicks didn't make other significant moves in the offseason. The team retained its core led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. The biggest change will be the entry of coach Mike Brown, who took over from Tom Thibodeau.

With those in mind, here are predictions for New York's stint in this season's NBA Cup?

Knicks will beat Hornets

No offense to Charlotte, but this is a no-brainer. With LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller still possibly sidelined due to serious injuries, the Knicks will easily steamroll past the Hornets. New York simply has too much firepower if Charlotte remains without Ball and Miller, who combined for 46.2 points per game last season. The Hornets were the worst-scoring squad with only 105.1 points per outing.

Brunson will have his way against the Hornets, who are left with KJ Simpson, Nick Smith Jr., and Tre Mann in the backcourt. Towns should also have an advantage over Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic, who are both slower and less nimble.

Knicks will beat Bulls

Like the Knicks, the Bulls largely stayed pat in the offseason. The only notable additions were Tre Jones and Isaac Okoro, and both players won't drastically impact the Bulls. The Knicks, on the other hand, can rely on Clarkson to provide more scoring punch off the bench.

The Bulls won the head-to-head matchup with the Knicks last season, 3-2. But it's safe to assume that the Knicks will fare better this upcoming season, with Brown giving them a more dynamic system. Moreover, Chicago isn't good defensively, giving up 119.4 points per game last season, which was third-worst in the NBA. Matas Buzelis, however, could be a key factor on both ends if he improves in his sophomore campaign.

Article Continues Below

Knicks will beat Heat

It will be another revival of the tension-filled rivalry between the two teams from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. The Knicks have had the number of the Heat in the past three years, tallying a 7-2 record in their head-to-head affair, including a 3-0 sweep last season.

Things won't be any different this season, as the Knicks will beat the Heat in the NBA Cup. Brunson and Towns may have a hard time against Davion Mitchell and Bam Adebayo, respectively, but New York can easily return the favor and unleash Anunoby, Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, and Miles McBride on the defensive end and shackle Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins.

Knicks will lose to Bucks

The only stain on the Knicks' campaign in this year's NBA Cup will be against the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be hungry to get back at New York after it swept Milwaukee in three games in the regular season last year, including a 44-point outburst from Brunson in a 34-point rout in January.

The Bucks didn't improve much in the offseason despite the entry of Myles Turner, but it's hard to discount “The Greek Freak.” His competitiveness alone in seeking vengeance will carry Milwaukee over New York. Don't be surprised if Antetokounmpo explodes for 60 points.

A 3-1 record should propel the Knicks to the quarterfinals of this season's NBA Cup, where they can avenge their early exit last year. As the great philosophers in the Big Apple once said: Bing bong!