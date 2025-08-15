Despite all the setbacks the San Francisco 49ers have faced during training camp — from injuries to the return of key players and more — quarterback Brock Purdy has found a way to keep strengthening his chemistry with two of his top receivers despite their time on the sidelines. Since Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings have been out, Purdy has made it part of his daily routine to meet with them after practice to review plays, routes, and game situations.

Aiyuk, recovering from ACL and MCL surgery last November, remains on the PUP list and might not return until midseason. Jennings has been out since late July with a calf injury while negotiating a new contract. In their absence, Purdy uses post-practice time to simulate scenarios, pointing out routes run by other receivers and asking for input from the two sidelined players.

The quarterback explained that these conversations keep everyone mentally sharp.

“I always see J.J. in the locker room and we'll talk about practice and whatnot and just what he's seeing,” Purdy said. “Same thing with Aiyuk. I'm always asking him, ‘Hey, bro, what did you see on this route or this rep?' he added, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 49ers' receiver depth has been tested this preseason. The team had already traded away Deebo Samuel, increasing the urgency to have Aiyuk and Jennings ready for the start of the season. Jennings is expected to be available by Week 1, while Aiyuk's return could come after Week 5 — a window that might limit their on-field reconnection with Purdy before crucial matchups.

Still, Purdy is confident their experience will allow them to “pick up where we left off” quickly. He acknowledges that physical adjustments — like beating man coverage and regaining rhythm — can't be fully replicated in meetings, but says their years of shared knowledge will make the transition smoother.

“Maybe it might take them a day or two or a week, who knows? But those are veteran guys, and they know what to expect. So anyways, when they get out there, hopefully we just pick up where we left off,” he said.

For the 49ers, keeping their passing attack in sync without two key receivers is a challenge. However, by leaning on mental reps and reinforcing communication, Purdy is working to ensure their return to the field is seamless.