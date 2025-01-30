The Los Angeles Kings were one of the better teams in the NHL for most of the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, the Kings have struggled recently, causing them to slide in the standings. Wednesday night brought hope for a turnaround, though. Star defenseman Drew Doughty returned from injury after missing the first half of the year. However, coach Jim Hiller caused a stir with a corresponding move involving Brandt Clarke.

Clarke was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Someone had to sit to make room for Doughty. But Clarke has played rather well this season and is one of the team's brightest young players. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the lineup shakeup didn't help. They lost to the Florida Panthers 3-0, marking their seventh loss over the last 10 games.

Whether Clarke would have flipped the game in their favor is hard to say. In any event, Los Angeles has struggled offensively as of late. And the young defenseman has contributed well in the offensive zone. Hiller saw something in his play recently, though, which he felt warranted giving him a break.

“Tough league for a young guy. He’s done great to this point. This league will wear you down as a young player – gives (him) a reset. We’ll see where it goes from here,” the Kings head coach said after the loss to the Panthers, via The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

Brandt Clarke is one of the Kings' best playmakers

Brandt Clarke is a young player in the NHL, which inherently brings some growing pains. However, he has adjusted rather well in 2024-25. Clarke leads all Kings defensemen in assists (21) and points (24) to this point in the campaign. And this production has come while Los Angeles has largely given him sheltered minutes. Clarke has averaged just 17 minutes per game this season.

As a result, it's a bit stunning to see Clarke sit out of a crucial game. Los Angeles has fallen to third in the Pacific Division after looking like a contender for the division crown. While he only has three goals, he could certainly open the ice up and create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

It is worth noting that Clarke has struggled defensively in this season. In fact, he has the lowest Defensive Goals Above Replacement (-2.6) among Los Angeles blueliners, per Evolving Hockey. This could be a sticking point for Jim Hiller. It's hard to blame a coach for wanting to develop a player in all aspects of the game.

In the same vein, the Kings are struggling offensively. They need goals, and Clarke can help facilitate scoring chances even if he isn't scoring himself. Los Angeles is in action again on Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perhaps Clarke is reinserted into the lineup after Wednesday night's shutout loss to the Panthers.