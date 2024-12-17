Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This marked the third straight year the Kings fell to Edmonton in the postseason. Los Angeles had to eat crow on the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade from 2023, as well. Overall, it was a disappointing result for the team.

In 2024-25, it seems as if things are breaking the Kings' way. The Kings are second in the Pacific Division standings with a record of 18-9-3. This is good for 39 points, placing them four points back of the first-place Vegas Golden Knights. Overall, Los Angeles looks a lot better at this point than they did around this time last season.

The Kings still have work to do in 2024-25. Every team in the league knows that a team's playoff spot is not won in December, though it can certainly be lost. Los Angeles should not have to worry about that, however. Here are the two biggest reasons to have hope in the Kings as they attempt to lock in a playoff spot in 2024-25.

Anze Kopitar is elite once again

Anze Kopitar has long been a star for the Los Angeles Kings. He certainly has a case as one of the greatest Kings players of all time. He helped them win their only two Stanley Cups. And when he hangs up his skates, the Hockey Hall of Fame will be calling as soon as he's eligible for induction.

Kopitar is signed through the 2025-26 season. He is in the backend of his career, but the Kings star certainly has something left in the tank. He is putting all of that on display this season. Kopitar entered play on Monday with eight goals and 34 points through 30 games to this point. This puts the Los Angeles icon on pace for 21 goals and 93 points this season.

Kopitar certainly played well prior to this season, to be fair. However, he has not played to this level in a very long time. The Kings star last recorded a 90+ point season in 2017-18. If he continues on his current pace, he'll beat out his 2017-18 total and set a new personal best for points in a season.

The Kings are a talented team even if Kopitar isn't playing his best hockey. However, Los Angeles is certainly better when their captain is firing on all cylinders. If Kopitar keeps this up, Los Angeles could be a tough out in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kings are one of the league's best defensively

Anze Kopitar is certainly a major reason for LA's success on the ice. But he is not the only reason for their good fortune. The Kings could use an upgrade in goal at some point this season. However, the team has prevented goals just fine with the tandem they currently have.

Los Angeles has the best Goals Against Per 60 Minutes in the NHL, according to Evolving Hockey. Their xGA/60 is also first in the league, showcasing their ability to limit goals against. But it isn't just goals that they do well to prevent.

Corsi is a measurement of the number of goals, shots, blocked shots and missed shots a team allows. Fenwick is a similar measurement that takes blocked shots out of the equation. The Kings rank very well in both categories. Los Angeles ranks second in both Corsi Against Per 60 Minutes and Fenwick Against Per 60 Minutes, according to Evolving Hockey.

In short, Los Angeles does not only limit goals. They prevent a large amount of shot attempts against them, as well. When shots do get through, the Kings are one of the best teams in the NHL at cleaning those up.

There are things Los Angeles can improve upon. For instance, they rank 11th in On-Ice Save Percentage. Overall, this is a team that can prevent the other team from getting much doing offensively. This could help them go on a long playoff run in 2024-25.