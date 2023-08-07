Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield showed off his skills for fans at a road hockey game in Toronto. The former second-overall pick deked out the opposing goalie before firing home a shot under the crossbar. He received a standing ovation from those in attendance. But more importantly, moves like this fill him with confidence.

Byfield spoke to the media after this road hockey game on Sunday. He mentioned how good it felt to be in a place where he can pull things like that off. “It's just nice to feel good to do things like this and be feeling good heading into a new season for a change,” he said, via NHL.com. “That hasn't been the case in previous years.”

Byfield certainly has had a rough start to his NHL career. When he takes the ice against the Colorado Avalanche on October 11, the 20-year-old will skate in his 100th career regular season game. However, he has just eight goals and 33 points in his career to this point.

His health at the beginning of the season is part of the reason for these struggles. Byfield fractured his ankle before the 2021-22 season, limiting him to just 40 games. He fell ill nine games into this past season and didn't play for another two months.

The Kings have aspirations of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs and are hoping Byfield plays more to the potential that made him the second-overall pick in 2020. Byfield certainly wants to play a bigger role in 2023-24. “That's why this is important. Hopefully this year, going in, I can stay healthy, be able to produce early on and help the team,” the Kings forward said, via NHL.com.