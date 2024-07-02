Twenty-time Grammy Award-winning gospel music legend Kirk Franklin will headline the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile to jumpstart All-Star Weekend announced yesterday by Major League Baseball. All-Star Weekend will take place in Arlington, Texas, not far from Fort Worth, where Franklin grew up.

Franklin and his gospel choir will perform the U.S. National Anthem and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” just before the game on July 12 at Globe Life Field.

This isn’t Franklin’s first time showing love to HBCU’s. Back in March, Franklin appeared at Norfolk State University for their Courageous Conversation: Black Fatherhood in America discussion. He provided his insights on what it's like to be a Black father in America. Franklin even touched on the journey of meeting his biological father, whom he didn’t meet until he was 53. In May, Franklin served as the keynote speaker for the spring commencement ceremony at Morris Brown College.

Franklin won’t be the only influential person present for the festivities. Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will also be present. Lee will announce “play ball” prior to the start of the game. Lee, who is also a native of Fort Worth, is a well-known activist who has campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. She hosts her Walk for Freedom every year on Juneteenth.

This is the second year of the HBCU Swingman Classic, a showcase for Division 1 baseball talent from HBCUs. This year, two Texas HBCUs—Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University—will be represented by five players on the 50-man roster. Both university marching bands will go head-to-head in a Battle of the Bands performance at the end of the night.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative by the MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness, and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally. The game will be played on Friday, July 12th, starting at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET, LIVE on MLB Network, MLB.tv, MLB.com, and the MLB app.

Here are some key highlights of the Pre-, In-Game and Post-Game Elements: