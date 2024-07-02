Twenty-time Grammy Award-winning gospel music legend Kirk Franklin will headline the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile to jumpstart All-Star Weekend announced yesterday by Major League Baseball. All-Star Weekend will take place in Arlington, Texas, not far from Fort Worth, where Franklin grew up.
Franklin and his gospel choir will perform the U.S. National Anthem and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” just before the game on July 12 at Globe Life Field.
This isn’t Franklin’s first time showing love to HBCU’s. Back in March, Franklin appeared at Norfolk State University for their Courageous Conversation: Black Fatherhood in America discussion. He provided his insights on what it's like to be a Black father in America. Franklin even touched on the journey of meeting his biological father, whom he didn’t meet until he was 53. In May, Franklin served as the keynote speaker for the spring commencement ceremony at Morris Brown College.
Franklin won’t be the only influential person present for the festivities. Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” will also be present. Lee will announce “play ball” prior to the start of the game. Lee, who is also a native of Fort Worth, is a well-known activist who has campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. She hosts her Walk for Freedom every year on Juneteenth.
This is the second year of the HBCU Swingman Classic, a showcase for Division 1 baseball talent from HBCUs. This year, two Texas HBCUs—Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern University—will be represented by five players on the 50-man roster. Both university marching bands will go head-to-head in a Battle of the Bands performance at the end of the night.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative by the MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness, and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally. The game will be played on Friday, July 12th, starting at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET, LIVE on MLB Network, MLB.tv, MLB.com, and the MLB app.
Here are some key highlights of the Pre-, In-Game and Post-Game Elements:
- Kirk Franklin – Franklin and his choir will perform both the U.S. National Anthem and “Life Every Voice and Sing” prior to the game.
- National Pan-Hellenic “Divine Nine” Ring of Honor & Unity Step – During pregame ceremonies, 10 representatives from each of the “Divine Nine” Black Greek-letter organizations will surround the infield. Additionally, three representatives will perform on each dugout with a step routine that will feature individual customized performances, to be followed by a joint performance as a sign of unity and strength among the organizations.
- “Battle of the Bands” – HBCU culture will be present throughout the ballpark during the pregame, in-game and postgame with “Battle of the Bands” performances by Texas Southern’s “Ocean of Soul”and the Prairie View A&M’s “Marching Storm.”
- Opal Lee & “PLAY BALL!” – Dr. Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” will announce “Play Ball!” prior to the start of the game.
- General Game Presentation:
- In-ballpark DJ – DJ Blast – Divine Nine Fraternity Member, Dallas Native & 2023 HBCU Swingman DJ – will once again perform a set while gates are open until the pregame ceremonies begin. Additionally, DJ Blast will be featured in-game playing music reminiscent of The Divine Nine.
- PA Announcer – Pinch-hitting for regular Rangers PA announcer Chuck Morgan is Marque Denmon, who is the SWAC Baseball Public Address Announcer.
- Pregame In-ballpark Host – Chris Arnold – Dallas Mavericks Host & Emcee, Divine Nine Fraternity Member, and Texas Black Sports Hall of Famer – will serve as the pregame host within the ballpark.