NBA Summer League is kicking off, and the New York Knicks Summer League roster is chock-full of intriguing prospects. The team has a wide range of players, from pro journeymen like Isaiah Roby, promising Westchester Knicks like Dmytro Skapintsev, and complete wild cards like Jaylen Martin. Here are the five must-watch prospects on the 2023 Knicks summer league roster.

Isaiah Roby

The only name on this list that Knicks fans may recognize on this list is Isaiah Roby. The 6-foot-8 forward signed with the Knicks ahead of the final game last season and never suited up for the team. However, he has a non-guaranteed deal heading into NBA Summer League and will have a real chance of making the roster, especially after the Obi Toppin trade.

Roby was a 2019 second-round pick and has played in 151 NBA games, averaging 7.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes a game. He’s also shot 35.1% from 3-point range on limited attempts but has the potential to be a big 3-and-D wing.

As long as Roby looks good in the Knicks’ Summer League games, he should make the team for the 2023-24 season. It doesn't seem like there will be a lot of playing time if he does, but Roby's all-around game could earn him more as the season goes along.

Dmytro Skapintsev

Dmytro Skapintsev is a Ukrainian big man who played well in 28 games for the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. He averaged 8.1 points, 1.6 assists, and 5.9 rebounds in 18.9 minutes a game last season. He also averaged 1.6 blocks per 36 minutes.

The Knicks’ frontcourt is a little less crowded with Toppin gone, but the team still has Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jericho Sims on the roster. If Skapintsev can play great defense, protect the rim, and rebound like mad while still scoring a bit, he may have a chance to play for the Knicks in the future.

With a solid NBA Summer League performance, Skapintsev could also become a nice trade chip if the Knicks make a deal for a player like Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jaylen Martin

Overtime Elite combo guard Jaylen Martin is the most intriguing player on the Knicks’ Summer League roster. He is 19 years old and has raw athleticism and skills with the potential to become a 3-and-D role player someday.

OTE is a new NBA feeder system, so we don’t really know how the prospects will measure up in the NBA. Players like the Thompson twins and Martin will start to tell the tale on that. The system does have these prospects playing basketball all the time, which may make them more ready for the league than college basketball.

Either way, Martin is a low-risk, high-reward pickup by the Knicks, which is the type of player they needed to target after sitting out the 2023 NBA Draft. And if he performs well in the 2023 NBA Summer League, he could be a diamond in the rough.

David Shriver

Speaking of diamonds in the rough, the Knicks also added former Hartford and VCU sharpshooter David Shriver to the Summer League team. Shriver shot 40.7% from 3-point range in college, and at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, has an NBA wing body.

Knicks fans love a great corner 3 marksman like Steve Novak back in the day. If Shriver can stretch his range out to NBA distance and knockdown triples, he could become a valuable role player.

Another reason to watch Shriver at NBA Summer League is that he is simply fun to watch. The West Virginia native is nicknamed “Mountain Man” for his long hair and mustache. You can almost picture the Garden fans going wild next season if Shriver comes in and sinks a few 3-pointers. He could quickly become a fan favorite and has a useful skill set to boot.

Khalid Moore

And speaking of Madison Square Garden fans falling in love with a player, how about Khalid Moore? The 6-foot-7 wing grew up in Elmont, Long Island, and went to Archbishop Malloy High School in Brooklyn.

Moore then went on to play four seasons at Georgia Tech before playing his fifth year at Fordham in the Bronx. It doesn’t get much more local for the Knicks than that.

The New Yorker isn’t just in Vegas as a team mascot, though. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds last season while leading his school to its best record (25-8) in 30 years. Moore dominated at a small school, so we’ll see how that translates against NBA competition. However, he has a lot of talent and may at least end up on the Westchester Knicks this season.