Considering the colossal amount of hype surrounding the New York Knicks coming out of the offseason, it is only natural that there is some skepticism following their 4-5 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Shaquille O'Neal is emphasizing one concern that could have a long-term negative impact on their championship ambitions.

“I think the Knicks are in trouble,” the legendary center opined on “Inside the NBA” before the team's NBA Cup matchup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. “I think they lost their identity. They've given up 120 points in losses. When they win, they give up 98 points. They have no rim protector and they rely on two guys too much.”

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, the “two guys” O'Neal is alluding to, are averaging a combined 50 points per game. The rest of the offense is performing efficiently for the most part, though. It is clear that the biggest question facing New York is its physicality.

Knicks have tweaks to make

Fans fretted over the departure of breakout big man Isaiah Hartenstein but became ecstatic once again after the Knicks traded for Towns. He is a different type of center, however, embodying a more skill-based approach to the position rather than the gritty one that Madison Square Garden became so infatuated with last season. Towns' defesnive limitations to this point are quite alarming.

O'Neal's TNT colleague and fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made sure to note the eventual return of Mitchell Robinson, who is recovering from left foot surgery, but the four-time NBA champion remains unconvinced of the team's defensive toughness. Although the Knicks are guarding the 3-point line competently enough in the early goings, they are allowing opponents to shoot 48 percent from the field (fifth worst in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns may be forced to adjust if New York continues to underwhelm, or the front office might have to add a strong interior presence at the trade deadline. These type of problems do not have to be sorted out in November, but it is critical that this group quickly starts to move in the right direction.

The Knicks' identity is undeniably different after a busy offseason. There is no dancing around that reality. It is also important to remember, however, that if all goes as team president Leon Rose envisions, their ceiling will be the highest it has been in three decades.