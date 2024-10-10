New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson isn't close to making a return within the next couple of months. After seeing the Knicks trade Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns, many wondered the kind of role Robinson would have in 2024-25 after missing the start of the regular season due to two ankle procedures that plagued him all of last season before missing most of the Knicks' first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers and the entire semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers. He's expected to miss the rest of 2024, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who warned his new colleague and New York fantastic, Stephen A Smith, of the devastating setback and its correlation to New York trading for Towns days before training camp, per ESPN's First Take.

“The Knicks, they needed a five, and a lot of that is because Mitchell Robinson, Stephen, I don't want to break your heart so early, but I'm told he will be out through the remainder of this calendar year 2024,” Charania said. “He will wait for his season debut in January. It might be bad news on the front end, but he is aiming to make his return. He had two ankle surgeries last season, and it is imperative for the Knicks for Mitchell Robinson for him to come back in peak form and really take his time from these injuries.

“And, they're hopeful he's going to come back. Tom Thibodeau loves Mitchell Robinson defensively.”

Knicks use Dante DiVincenzo to sweeten Karl-Anthony Towns' deal

In June, the Minnesota Timberwolves declined the New York Knicks' initial offer for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves turned down an offer centered around Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Then, months later, the Knicks packaged Donte DiVincenzo, a first-round pick, for Towns. This offer and Randle sealed the deal for KAT, per ESPN's Sham Charania, who told Stephen A Smith via First Take.

“These conversations between the Knicks and the Timberwolves, they've been going on since draft week,” Charania said. “That's when I'm told the Knicks offered a package around Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, but that was a hard no from Minnesota. They valued Karl-Anthony Towns — only a deal like there where Julius Randle comes in, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick. So, up until that week, Donte DiVincenzo wasn't on the table. The Knicks inserted him into that potential offer, removed Mitchell Robinson, and then they put that first-round pick in that night, that Friday night, and that's what got that deal done.”

Towns notched a double-double (25 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks) in the Knicks 117-94 preseason win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.