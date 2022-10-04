A lot will be riding this coming season for Derrick Rose, who will now be entering his 14th year in the league. The former league MVP has a team option coming up on his current deal with the New York Knicks for the 2023-24 season, and how he plays this year will obviously have a significant impact on the team’s decision next summer.

For his part, however, Rose is just keeping it real. He knows that he is a far cry from the superstar he once was, and right now, he’s just doing everything in his power to help his team (h/t New York Basketball on Twitter):

“The reality is I’m 33, turning 34 tomorrow,” Rose said. “That guy that I used to be … had an ego. I been killed that ego a long time ago. So I’m a totally different person, which I should be. I’m way more mature, & still trying to challenge myself to be more vocal.”

Rose has been through quite a lot in his career. From being the youngest ever player to win an MVP award, his career came crashing down after suffering multiple knee injuries. His eventual return to the game was a success story in itself, and it speaks volumes of how much grit and determination this man has in him. It goes without saying, however, that Derrick Rose also learned a few lessons along the way, and these are exactly why he’s become the man that he is today.

It’s also interesting to hear that he’s been challenging himself to be more vocal as a leader. Rose hasn’t always been the most outspoken player out there, but now that he’s taken on a veteran role with the Knicks, his voice inside the locker room is an undeniably valuable asset for the team.