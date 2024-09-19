Weeks before preseason, New York Knicks fans are already missing their former center, Isaiah Hartenstein, after watching a recent video of him working out with his new teammates. Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. And he looks like he's in great shape as he drains a three, blocks a shot, and brings the ball up the floor before dunking it on a fast break.

Hartenstein's workout video was posted to KennyEllisTV's Instagram.

“Just fell to my knees watching this,” one fan wrote to his X, formerly Twitter, to which another Knicks fan replied, “You and me both.”

“No change, dudes a backup center y'all need to chill,” another fan added, who wasn't as impressed.

“I wanted to see more 3s from him all last year, but it never happened,” a fan added before speculating if Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau limited Hartenstein's offense to inside the 3-point arc. “Do we think that’s because of Thibs or because iHart wasn’t confident in his shot at that time?”

The Knicks could ultimately regret letting the six-year center walk. When Hartenstein approached free agency during the offseason, he vowed to agree to the most lucrative contract. He was positioned for a life-changing extension and an opportunity to play for a championship contender. Hartenstein almost took a pay cut for the Knicks.

However, the Thunder swooped in with the right offer, a no-brainer for the 26-year-old veteran, per The New York Post.

“I was going to make sure I was set for the rest of my life,” Hartenstein said. “But then at the same time, if it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it [in New York]. But I now have an opportunity to make that money, make that pay raise, and still compete. I think that was the main factor.”

Tom Thibodeau details plan to replace Isaiah Hartenstein

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will begin training camp without starting center Mitchell Robinson as he recovers from ankle surgery. Recently, Thibodeau spoke to NBA.com's Steve Aschburner about replacing a center like Hartenstein.

“We went through that last year. We started the season where Mitchell was the starter, and he was off to a monster start,” Thibs said. “When he went out, Jericho Sims started initially, then he got hurt. Then Isaiah came in and did what he did. But when he got hurt, Precious [Achiuwa] came in along with Taj Gibson. So we rotated guys at that position the entire year.”

Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points, a career-best 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks for the Knicks last season.