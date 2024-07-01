The New York Knicks' exciting offseason took a couple of steps back Monday with the loss of center Isaiah Hartenstein. While the 26-year-old has an exciting opportunity ahead with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Big Apple will always hold a special place in his heart.

Hartenstein thanked New York fans for their support over the years, via Instagram.

“NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special,” the seven-footer said. “Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love #foe.”

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson then left a bittersweet comment under the post.

“Love and will miss you bro,” he said. “Thank you for everything you put into the team.”

Hartenstein spent the last two seasons in New York, especially raising his stock last year when filling in for an injured Robinson. The 2017 second-round pick set a career-high in starts (49). as well as per-game averages in minutes (25.3), rebounds (8.3), and steals (1.2).

The German-American should pair nicely with second-year standout Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City's front court, as the team's system could help unlock his playmaking abilities. While Hartenstein thrived with the Knicks, he didn't often get chances to set up teammates for looks, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“Hartenstein was one of just three players last season with at least 85 blocks and 85 steals, and he held opponents to shooting below 53% at the rim,” Bontemps wrote. “Along with elite defense, Hartenstein possesses impressive vision and playmaking ability for a center, although that aspect of his game didn't feature prominently in Tom Thibodeau's offensive system.”

While New York's system may have suppressed an aspect of his game, Hartenstein still had plenty of memorable highlights with the Orange and Blue.

Hartenstein developed a signature floater with the Knicks

Hartenstein's mid-range floater was near-automatic last season, making him a reliable secondary option for Jalen Brunson to turn to on offense. The former Houston Rocket learned the shot from his father, via The Athletic's Fred Katz.

“Hartenstein learned this shot from his dad, who was a pro in Germany,” Katz explained. “Dad was a old school, bruising big man and wanted Isaiah to have much more skill than him. So from a young age, he made him work on his floater. Made sure he honed it. That’s some smart parenting right there.”

Hartenstein's floater along with his passing ability separate him from many other big men around the league. While New York lost a big piece to its puzzle, the lumbering playmaker could help give the Thunder the extra push they need to achieve their ultimate goal.