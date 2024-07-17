The New York Knicks have been in the midst of a crucial offseason where they made huge moves like trade for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, re-sign OG Anunoby, and give Jalen Brunson a new contract extension. One player that they could not keep throughout the start of the offseason was center Isaiah Hartenstein who explained his decision to join the Oklahoma City Thunder and the possibility of taking a pay cut with the Knicks.

Hartenstein spoke to The New York Post and talked about the news of leaving the Knicks who seemed to not only be a team on the rise after last season, but also a spot where he saw extended playing time as well. However, he would explain that the Thunder gives him the best situation to compete for a championship and be “set for the rest of my life” as he signed a three-year, $87 million where $58.5 million of it guaranteed in the first two years.

“I was going to make sure I was set for the rest of my life,” Hartenstein said. “But then at the same time, if it wasn’t a team like OKC, I would’ve taken a pay cut because I loved it [in New York]. But I now have an opportunity to make that money, make that pay raise, and still compete. I think that was the main factor.”

Hartenstein talks about the Knicks fighting to have him back

As the 26-year old big man explained, if it was not for the offer that Oklahoma City gave, it would have been very likely that he stays on the Knicks in the quest for an explosive next season. The New York Post said that Hartenstein was offered a four-year, $72.5 million contract from the Knicks which not only is that $11 million less annually than the Thunder gave, but that was probably the best they could have offered given their “cap restrictions” since they owe money to a bevy of their top players.

“They said whatever we can give you, we’re going to give you,” Hartenstein said. “I talked to Jalen a couple times, Jalen and the guys. They really wanted me back and I really appreciate that. But it was definitely a hard decision. I couldn’t say no to an opportunity like this.”

One can not blame Hartenstein for what he did as even besides the contract being better for him which is no doubt a huge variable, he joins a team in the Thunder that is on the cusp of possibly winning a championship after being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City also had a need to add size so it seemed the best of both worlds, especially since the center has been considered a journeyman throughout his career where he is far from the main star on the team.

Hartenstein compares his situation with Knicks star Jalen Brunson

The same still stands with the Thunder as he joins a team with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and others. There is no doubt that it is way different than a player like Brunson who is the main player on the Knicks, is earning more money even with the four-year, $156.5 million pay cut as Hartenstein calls it a “different situation.”

“He’s kind of in a different situation than I’m in. Already made $100 million [in his career]. He’s the star player, knows he probably won’t ever get traded. So it’s a different situation,” Hartenstein said via The New York Post. “But that also shows what kind of a leader he is to make those sacrifices. I don’t think a lot of people are making those sacrifices. I think our situations are a little bit different but I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a human being for doing that.”

Still, Hartenstein was vital for the Knicks despite being a “journeyman” as after injuries to the team in other big men like Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, the once German player stepped in and became a strong presence. According to The New York Post, the Knicks' net rating went up +10 once Hartenstein stepped in for Robinson as he averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 64.4 percent from the field last season.

Hartenstein talks “hard” decision to leave Knicks, join Thunder

It will be key to see how the Knicks respond as there is a dire need now for a backup center for Robinson if he is thought to be the starter as Jericho Sims seems to be the No. 2 with how the roster is at the moment. There is no doubt that it was hard for Hartenstein to leave a good situation, but even besides the chance to win a championship, the money was crucial since he became a father for the first time in the month of June.

“It was hard. For me, if it wasn’t a situation like Oklahoma City with a chance to win, I don’t think I would’ve left. But that money is — you have to think about it, I just had a child so. … But it was really hard,” Hartenstein said.

Even with his absence, Hartenstein loves New York

He will now join his sixth team in the NBA with the Thunder after spending the last two with the Knicks, a relationship that has no bad blood between them. However, as fans are usually with huge market teams like New York, there could be some resentment, but for the player himself, the center spoke about how he loves the city he played for and the team.

“I love New York. I love the front office, I loved my team,” Hartenstein said. “So it was definitely hard. If it wasn’t a situation where I felt like I really had a chance to win, I probably wouldn’t have left.”

At any rate, the Knicks will have to move forward without him as they are in a win-now mode after losing in the semifinals round to the Indiana Pacers in seven games as they suffered from multiple injuries. Still, they had a successful year last season where they look to improve after having a 50-32 record which put them second in the Eastern Conference.