Jalen Brunson is having a blast in his first year with the New York Knicks. It took some time before Brunson managed to become a focal point of an offense in the NBA, but Villanova Wildcats fans and his former college teammates, including Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, always knew that he had what it takes to become a star in the league.

Bridges even believes that Jalen Brunson is the best player Villanova basketball has ever produced, saying that the Knicks guard “needs a statue next,” per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Jalen Brunson would later hear about it but said he’d rather see Villanova basketball head coach Jay Wright have a statue first. “I think they should give coach Wright a statue before anything,” Brunson commented when asked about his thoughts on Mikal Bridges’ suggestion.

Jalen Brunson won two national titles with Villanova with Jay Wright handling the team. Wright is a bigger legend than Brunson, having been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, and the Knicks star was only right in showing respect to his former college coach.

Nevertheless, Jalen Brunson is having success making a name for himself. On Monday night, he torched Bridges and the Nets for 40 points on 15-for-21 shooting from the field to go with five assists and two rebounds plus a block in 36 minutes of action. He also got plenty of help from another Villanova product in Josh Hart, who came off the bench and fired 27 points.