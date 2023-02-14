It’s no secret that the New York Knicks are in the business of adding a third star alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. However, Knicks fans must realize that the core they have at the moment isn’t doing too poorly. Brunson, especially, appears to have taken his snub from the 2023 All-Star game to heart, letting his game do the talking with a string of incredible performances.

In fact, Brunson’s latest performance on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets puts him in extremely lofty company alongside the likes of Steph Curry and LeBron James, among others. The Knicks’ point guard dropped 40 points on an incredible 15-21 shooting from the field (71.4 percent) without coughing the ball up a single time.

In the process, Jalen Brunson became the first Knicks player and only the 19th in NBA history to score 40 or more points on 70 percent shooting from the field or better with zero turnovers, per Jonathan Macri of Knicks Film School. Along with Steph Curry and LeBron James, Brunson joined the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum as those who have accomplished the incredible feat.

After scoring 40 points or more for a grand total of zero times for the first four years and three months of his career, Brunson has now breached that mark thrice over the past month, including a career-high 44-point explosion against the Milwaukee Bucks in early January.

Jalen Brunson has proven all year long that the Knicks made as shrewd of a decision as they could make by signing him to a four-year, $104 million deal in the offseason. It’s not too often that someone notches a feat that the likes of Steph Curry and LeBron James have accomplished.

Nevertheless, it’s not too late for Brunson’s All-Star candidacy. Jaylen Brown could miss the All-Star game after he suffered a facial fracture following a collision with Jayson Tatum.

Given how stacked the All-Star picture is, however, Brunson could still end up missing the cut should Brown need to sit out. James Harden, who is playing inspired basketball as of late, appears to be the next guard in line for an All-Star nod. Nonetheless, this should not put a damper on Brunson’s excellent play all season long.