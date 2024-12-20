New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns was met with a warm and enthusiastic ovation from the Target Center crowd on Thursday night as he faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team where he spent the first nine seasons of his notable NBA career.

These reunions can sometimes carry an air of awkwardness, but the admiration for Towns was undeniable. As the franchise's second all-time leading scorer, he was greeted with a heartfelt 86-second tribute video prepared by the Timberwolves. The crowd responded with a thunderous ovation during player introductions, prompting a genuine smile from the 7-footer.

Karl-Anthony Towns then obliterated his former team, racking up 32 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists while shooting an impressive 10-for-12 from the field, including a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc, leading the Knicks to a commanding 133-107 victory.

Karl-Anthony Towns keeping his thoughts to himself after his return to Minnesota

“I have something in my mind I won't say,” said the former Timberwolves centerpiece.

Was Towns fueled by extra motivation to deliver such a dominant performance against the team that parted ways with him? If so, he chose to keep his feelings private, offering little insight into his mindset.

“This place means a lot to me and my family. Everyone was trying to make it seem like it was just another game. I knew it wasn't,” Towns said on his post-game interview. “I didn't want to let my emotions overcome the game. I wasn't playing for myself. I was playing for the win.”

“I'm just happy that I was able to have the game I had today,” he continued.

The trade that sent Towns to New York sparked considerable debate. The Timberwolves were fresh off a 56-26 season that culminated in their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004, with Towns playing a pivotal role in that success.

Despite this, the front office decided to break up the seven-foot tandem of Towns and Rudy Gobert, prioritizing enhanced wing depth. In return, they acquired Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a future draft pick.

Towns thriving in New York

Towns himself appeared less than pleased with the move, posting only an ellipsis on Twitter the night of the trade. His discontent was understandable, as he had just signed an extension to stay in Minnesota, with the contract set to kick in this season.

The 29-year-old has had an impressive start to the season, heading into Thursday's game with averages of 24.8 points and a league-best 13.9 rebounds per game. He has also been highly efficient, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Over his nearly 600-game tenure with the Timberwolves, Towns delivered averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists, all while maintaining an impressive 40% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc on more than four attempts per game. His self-assured claim of being the “greatest big man shooter of all time” continues to hold weight, especially as his shooting has reached new heights with the Knicks, where he has been converting 44% of his three-point attempts on over five shots per game heading into Thursday night.

After narrowly missing the top seed in the Western Conference last season, Minnesota has faced challenges finding consistency this year. Despite a recent surge before Thursday's defeat, the Timberwolves hold a 14-12 record, placing them amidst a crowded field of Play-In hopefuls in the West.

Meanwhile, Towns and the Knicks have been thriving. With their win in Minnesota, the Knicks improved to 17-10 and boasted the league's second-highest offensive rating heading into Thursday’s matchup.