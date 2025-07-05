In the midst of a rough 2025 season, the Chicago White Sox organization have continued to play hard and focus on the little things day in and day out. Facing off against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the team will likely be playing with heavy hearts. Before the Saturday night matchup in Colorado, the White Sox official X (formerly Twitter) account posted that former closer and 2005 World Series champion Bobby Jenks has passed away at 44 years old.

“Former Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher and 2005 World Series Champion Bobby Jenks passed away yesterday, July 4, in Sintra, Portugal, where he had been battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer,” posted the White Sox official account. “He was 44 years old.”

The loss of Jenks is a heartbreaking one to his family, the White Sox organization and its fans. He was the closer during one of the team's most successful periods, including that 2005 World Series win over the Houston Astros. On a championship team loaded with stars like first baseman Paul Konerko and starting pitchers Esteban Loaiza and Mark Buehrle, Jenks stood out on his own, particularly during their run to the title. This loss will be one that will linger for a long time on the South Side.

Bobby Jenks considered one of the best relievers in White Sox history

Chicago White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko (left) celebrates with relief pitcher Bobby Jenks (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 5-2 at US Cellular Field.
Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Jenks was a fire balling rookie during the title run under former manager Ozzie Guillen. His performance down the stretch earned Guillen's trust implicitly, and he took over the closing role full time the following season. He saved 282 games during his six seasons with the White Sox, striking fear into the hearts of opposing for almost his entire tenure.

A two-time All-Star (in 2006 and 2007), Jenks' career year in 2007 was especially dominant. He had 40 saves and a 2.77 ERA over 65 innings, leading to a career best 2.8 WAR. Although his time on Chicago's South Side wasn't the longest, his star certainly burned bright during his time in black and white. Jenks' name will forever be known in franchise history, and his impact will be felt across the baseball world.

