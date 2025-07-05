Texas A&M football snatched victory over two Atlantic Coast Conference challengers and a bitter rival Saturday. The Aggies pulled off a massive five-star win on the college football recruiting trail. Beating out College Football Playoff teams Clemson and Texas in the process.

Defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright chose Texas A&M over the aforementioned powers. Perry-Wright is a five-star per 247Sports and the nation's No. 2 defensive lineman.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 added that Miami — currently on its own recruiting tear — was in the mix.

“All glory to God. They said everything’s bigger in Texas, Go Aggieland,” Perry-Wright told Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment.

The Aggies win over a 6-foot-3, 250-pound talent out of Buford in Georgia. Plus add to its own impressive summer recruiting blitz.

Texas A&M beat Texas on recruiting trail for another top commit

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field.
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko pulled a win over their in-state rival Texas.

Linebacker Tank King decided on Texas A&M over the Longhorns. King had Texas in the final running. But he's not the only LB addition.

DaQuives Beck spurned Oklahoma for Texas A&M. The Aggies knocked off another longtime rival in edging the Sooners for Beck.

Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer led the charge to nab Perry-Dixon over to College Station. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared the DL to Grady Jarrett of the Chicago Bears in his prospect evaluation.

“A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State,” Ivins began. “Lacks the ideal mass and measurables, but makes up for it with his mobility and energy.”

He adds how Perry-Wright brings excellent snap anticipation and hands to penetrate the backfield. Plus attacks from multiple alignments. Elko likely has a contender for defensive lineman stunts down the road.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore smiles at players as he watches the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Michigan football lands 4-star CB over Penn State, Texas A&MJaren Kawada ·
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) receives a snapped ball against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama laps the field with another 5-star commitmentLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7), left, and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackle USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Michigan loses 4-star defender to MiamiLorenzo J Reyna ·
Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian takes the field for the first pitch ahead of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas football nabs 4-star O-Line recruit over Michigan, Texas A&MBenjamin Adducchio ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team warm up before a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be the first with DeBoer as head coach of the Crimson Tide.
Alabama football continues recruiting tear with 4-star win over Ole Miss, FloridaJaren Kawada ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame football continues to win offseason with 4-star win over TexasBenjamin Adducchio ·