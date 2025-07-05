Texas A&M football snatched victory over two Atlantic Coast Conference challengers and a bitter rival Saturday. The Aggies pulled off a massive five-star win on the college football recruiting trail. Beating out College Football Playoff teams Clemson and Texas in the process.

Defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright chose Texas A&M over the aforementioned powers. Perry-Wright is a five-star per 247Sports and the nation's No. 2 defensive lineman.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 added that Miami — currently on its own recruiting tear — was in the mix.

“All glory to God. They said everything’s bigger in Texas, Go Aggieland,” Perry-Wright told Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment.

The Aggies win over a 6-foot-3, 250-pound talent out of Buford in Georgia. Plus add to its own impressive summer recruiting blitz.

Texas A&M beat Texas on recruiting trail for another top commit

This isn't the first time the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko pulled a win over their in-state rival Texas.

Linebacker Tank King decided on Texas A&M over the Longhorns. King had Texas in the final running. But he's not the only LB addition.

DaQuives Beck spurned Oklahoma for Texas A&M. The Aggies knocked off another longtime rival in edging the Sooners for Beck.

Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer led the charge to nab Perry-Dixon over to College Station. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports compared the DL to Grady Jarrett of the Chicago Bears in his prospect evaluation.

“A quick-twitched, pocket-pusher with impressive get-off and body control that has created negative plays since he was a freshman in the Peach State,” Ivins began. “Lacks the ideal mass and measurables, but makes up for it with his mobility and energy.”

He adds how Perry-Wright brings excellent snap anticipation and hands to penetrate the backfield. Plus attacks from multiple alignments. Elko likely has a contender for defensive lineman stunts down the road.