Karl-Anthony Towns has fit in well so far with the New York Knicks, and he may have been getting advice from some former players on the team. One of those former players is Carmelo Anthony, who spoke with Towns after their game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Towns noted that he's always been a big fan of Anthony.

“I think you could find out in interviews and stuff, I’m a huge Carmelo Anthony fan,” Towns said. “Melo’s been an integral part of my childhood and playing basketball, and if I could have kind of the career that he’s had, I’d be very, very, very blessed and honored to even be close to one of the greatest of all time.

“It was cool when I was able to see Melo on the court and play against him, but in a weird way being here in New York and to be a Knick and to be with one of the greatest Knicks of all time in my life, is pretty cool.”

Towns was born in New Jersey, so there's no surprise that he's a fan of some of these players.

Karl-Anthony Towns playing well for Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the star of the show for the Knicks, and he's been putting up big numbers this season. In his past two games, he's scored over 30 points, and for the season, he's averaging 24.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. This is the kind of impact that the Knicks wanted from Towns when they traded for him, and he's been doing exactly what he's been doing his entire career.

If Towns can continue his strong play throughout the season and everyone else plays well, they could have a good chance to be atop the Eastern Conference again. As of now, it looks like they'll have to battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot.