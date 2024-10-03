The Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade is officially done, with the four-time All-Star already practicing with the New York Knicks. While KAT was completely caught off-guard by the Minnesota Timberwolves moving him, he appears to be adjusting to his new surroundings.

On Thursday, Towns sent a first message to Knicks fans:

The Knicks sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in return for KAT, who is expected to be a key piece for this franchise as they look to make their mark out East in 2024-25. With Mitchell Robinson injured and Isaiah Hartenstein gone to the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York needed another big man. While Towns has been playing power forward because of Rudy Gobert's presence at the five, he'll now get the chance to play center in the Big Apple.

Towns is also one of the best shooting bigs to ever play this game and should fit in seamlessly with the Knicks. He also reunites with his former coach Tom Thibodeau, who was in charge of the Wolves from 2016 to 2019. KAT said on Thursday that his relationship with Thibs will help him adjust quicker. Via ESPN:

“I think it gives us a little bit of a head start,” Towns said of his relationship with Thibodeau. “I know the offense he likes to run. I know the way he likes to play defense and what he expects from his players.”

Although Towns refused to answer questions about his on-court fit with the Knicks, there's no question he will help this team stretch the floor a lot more. He also gives them a lot more versatility. New York was on the verge of a conference final appearance in 2023-24 and is expected to be a serious contender once again.

Thibodeau is also looking forward to coaching Towns, who is a lot more seasoned than he was five years ago:

“He's gotten a lot more experience. He's now been deep in the playoffs and knows what that's like,” Thibodeau said. “As much as you try to prepare for something like that, until you go through it, you don't fully understand what that is. His understanding is so much further along now than in his second year in the league. And his skill set is so unique that it fits well with everybody.”

The Knicks begin their preseason on Sunday, October 6 against the Charlotte Hornets.