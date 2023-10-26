The Big Apple boasts the loudest and most loyal fanbase on the planet which helps Jalen Brunson on a nightly basis. There is a reason why Madison Square Garden is considered the Mecca of basketball. It is because of the fans. But, these members of the New York Knicks faithful, as much as they would root for a player, are also likely to turn 180 degrees on them once they leave the team. Countless stars have encountered this problem. But, no one else had to bear the brunt of it more than Kristaps Porzingis during opening night. The Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics were in town, fresh from their insanely good-looking roster shakeup, and New York faithful did not like that.

The Celtics would pull off the expected outcome and win over the Knicks. But, it was not just Jayson Tatum that scorched Jalen Brunson and Co. in this season opener. Rather, Kristaps Porzingis gave out a generational performance against the team that drafted him some years ago. He got hostile chants. Although, it must have felt great to shut down these Knicks fans' when the clock ran out. Instead, he chose to show some love to the organization that honed him into the star that he is, via NBC Sports Boston.

“I miss this place. I wish nothing but the best for this organization,” were the words let out by the unicorn after demolishing his former team.

Porzingis notched an insane 30 points and eight-rebound performance against the Knicks. Add Tatum's casual 34 points and it made for a close game against the big man that they used to root for. However, New York did not go down without swinging. Jalen Brunson may have been fairly quiet throughout the game. But, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett each notched 24 points.