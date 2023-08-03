The New York Knicks continued trending upward this season, finishing with a top five spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs despite not having homecourt advantage in the Semifinals. They were unable to stop the buzz saw that was the Miami Heat though. Nevertheless, the Knicks should be upbeat about their future. With most of the Knicks roster filled at this point in the offseason, all that remains is to finalize the training camp invites. They most recently signed one of their G League standouts from last season in Obadiah Noel to an Exhibit 10 contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The New York Knicks are signing Obadiah Noel to an Exhibit 10 contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Noel averaged 10.6 points on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range for the Westchester Knicks last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When NBA teams sign players to Exhibit 10 deals, they can easily convert those to a two-way contract before the season begins. Obadiah Noel is on an Exhibit 10 contract but it's probably unlikely he ends up being converted to a two-way contract. NBA teams are allowed up to three two-way contracts this season as part of the new CBA. The Knicks already have all three two-way roster spots filled with Jaylen Martin, Dylan Windler and Nathan Knight.

Noel played for the Knicks G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, last season. He's spent his professional basketball career in the G League to this point. He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and ended up signing with the Raptors 905, the affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. Last season for Westchester, he averaged 10.6 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent shooting from the three-point line. It's likely that Noel ends up back with the Westchester Knicks this season.