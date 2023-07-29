The New York Knicks have amassed an impressive collection of talent over the last few years but — like the NBA's 29 other teams — will need to find a way to keep as many of their best players as possible. However, with the Knicks already $5 million above the salary cap and contract extensions nearing for several key rotation players, they may have to get creative.

To that point, “the word on [Josh] Hart's extension, which will be delivered in August, is in the range of four years, $75 million,” per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. Hart, a favorite of Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, picked up his $13 million player option for the 2023-24 season in late June.

The six-year veteran averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Knicks after the Portland Trail Blazers sent him East in early February.

His hard-nosed style of play boosts his value to an organization that frankly needs players with his hustle and grit, and that can be seen in the rumored contract that he'll receive, with an annual value that's over $6 million more than his most recent contract (three years, $38 million).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“[Immanuel] Quickley, we hear, is looking for something bigger before the October deadline,” Bondy adds.

A Knicks fan favorite, Quickley has spent the entirety of his young career in New York, showing promise on both ends of the floor. A Sixth Man of the Year finalist, Quickley's most impressive stretch of his career came at the end of the 2022-23 regular season, with him stepping up to the plate in Jalen Brunson's absence.

While starting in six of the last eight games, Quickley averaged 27.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per contest.