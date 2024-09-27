Healthy or not, Paul Pierce is not sold on the 2024-25 New York Knicks or its future. The Hall of Fame forward turned NBA analyst is warning fans to temper their expectations ahead of the upcoming season and beyond. While Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is finding ways to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, Pierce doesn't believe they're destined to win a title. The 2008 Finals MVP doesn't anticipate New York winning its first championship since 1973 at any point throughout his lifetime, he said when he joined Kevin Garnett on KG Certified.

It all started when Garnet asked Pierce which team would win a title first out of New York: the Knicks or the WNBA's Liberty?

“Well, I don’t believe the Knicks will win a championship in my lifetime,” Pierce replied. “So, it's got to be the Liberty.”

Garnett, who agreed with Pierce's decision to pick the Liberty, was taken aback by Pierce predicting what would be a 100+ year Knicks championship drought.

“I’m going to say the Liberty,” Garnett said. “The Knicks are going to win a championship,” to which Pierce doubled down on his take, stating it'll happen beyond Pierce's lifetime.

“I don’t think in my lifetime. I’m saying they will, but I won’t be around to see it,” Pierce added. “I ain’t been around to see it; I mean, we’ve been around to see them go to the finals one time, and it was the lockout year.”

Then, Paul Pierce took a shot at the Knicks longtime owner, James Dolan.

“As long as Dolan is the owner, I just don’t think they’ll win,” Pierce said.

The Knicks' last NBA Finals appearance was in 1999 when they lost 4-1 against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Patrick Ewing's first trip to the Finals was in 1994, when he and the Knicks lost to the Houston Rockets in seven games. Before then, New York hadn't returned since winning its only title in 1973.

Tom Thibodeau details plan to replace Isaiah Hartenstein

Isaiah Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder over the summer, leaving a void at the center position while Mitchell Robinson recovers from ankle surgery. He will miss the start of the regular season as Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will look for temporary solutions. Robinson isn't expected to return until at least December or January.

He underwent surgery during the playoffs to repair a stress fracture in his left ankle but was initially expected to be ready for training camp next week. However, Thibodeau isn't concerned, considering the Knicks “went through this” last year, as the veteran head coach said, reminding everyone of the extended time Robinson faced in 2023-24, per NBA.com's Steve Aschburner.

“When he got hurt, Precious [Achiuwa] came in along with Taj Gibson. So we rotated guys at that position the entire year,” Thibodeau said.

Thibs added Julius Randle would be playing minutes at the center position in Robinson's absence.