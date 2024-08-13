New York Knicks player Precious Achiuwa seems to want to take risks, even on vacation. Achiuwa is using his offseason down time to walk lions—literally.

A video went viral showing the Knicks forward walking lions by their tails while vacationing in Zambia. Zambia is a landlocked country in southern Africa known for its beautiful lion population.

The lions seemed a bit agitated in the video to have a person holding their tails, but they kept moving peacefully. Achiuwa didn't seem to be too uncomfortable walking around with them.

It's not all down time for Achiuwa in Zambia. He was also there to help run a youth basketball camp. The forward is the first NBA player to hold a basketball camp in Zambia, per Bleacher Report. More than 150 children attended the camp earlier this month, according to the outlet.

Knicks hoping for success this coming season

Achiuwa is a key part of the Knicks rotation this coming season. The forward averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the club last season, while playing a career-high 24 minutes a game. He was a role player that found his way on the floor more often when the team lost big man Julius Randle to injury. Achiuwa shot better than 50 percent on the season for the Knicks, as the team pushed their way into the postseason.

The Knicks and the forward agreed to a one-year deal this offseason, worth $6 million. New York is hoping that a healthy roster can lead them to an NBA Finals appearance. The Knicks already have key pieces in Randle and Jalen Brunson, and supporting players like Achiuwa and Miles “Deuce” McBride help bring even more depth to the squad.

The image of Achiuwa walking lions also has to bring a little bit of intimidation to his opponents. It will be interesting to hear him discuss that experience in an upcoming interview, as most people will never walk a lion in their life.