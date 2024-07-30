The New York Knicks and Precious Achiuwa have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract for the big man to return after his prolonged free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Achiuwa, 24, proved to be a valuable part of the Knicks' rotation next to Isaiah Hartenstein down the stretch run of the 2023-24 season without Mitchell Robinson. With Hartenstein departing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency this offseason, Achiuwa returning to the Knicks became a more likely scenario.

However, it took the two sides a while to come to terms on a new contract because of what they were each wanting. The Knicks, who were looking to keep the young frontcourt talent on a smaller contract to maintain financial stability, were met early on in free agency with Achiuwa wanting long-term security. Ultimately, Achiuwa gets a one-year deal to be a featured big man in place of Hartenstein.

In a total of 49 games with the Knicks last season, Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor. Achiuwa began the 2023-24 season with the Toronto Raptors before being traded to New York in the OG Anunoby deal ahead of the trade deadline. The Knicks leaned on the young big man, with Julius Randle and Robinson injured late in the season.

Precious Achiuwa's role with Knicks during 2024-25 season

The Knicks are going to enter the 2024-25 NBA season with lofty championship expectations. Jalen Brunson, who is coming off an MVP-level season, will not only have Randle by his side once again, but Mikal Bridges now joins the mix.

In a shocking offseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks acquired Bridges, reuniting the rising star with Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. These four played at Villanova and won a national championship together in 2016.

So, what does this all mean for Achiuwa and his role with the Knicks this upcoming year?

Overall, this team doesn't have much talent in the frontcourt. Randle will once again hold a heavy role as the team's primary rebounder, and the Knicks are hoping that Robinson can stay healthy. Behind these two, Achiuwa is going to hold a key role and be a spark of energy off the bench. Without Hartenstein, there are minutes to be had in the second rotation, which is likely where Achiuwa will look to make his impact.

By signing a one-year contract with the Knicks, Achiuwa gives himself an opportunity to earn a larger contract next summer. In regards to New York and their financial situation, this is the best deal possible, other than a minimum contract, because they have no long-term commitment to their backup big man.

While the Knicks were rumored to be considering other options on the trade market for frontcourt depth, Achiuwa always remained the most logical option for them. Now, the two sides have agreed upon a new deal, and the athletic frontcourt talent will once again be a fan favorite inside Madison Square Garden.