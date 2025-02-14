The New York Knicks are enjoying an excellent regular season. They rebounded from an ugly 131-104 defeat at home against the Boston Celtics with victories over the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks head into the NBA All-Star break with a 36-18 record, and they find themselves with the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

They trail the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers by 8.0 games and the second-place Celtics by 5.5 games. However, they are 5.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Indiana Pacers. The Knicks are secure in the Eastern Conference playoff structure, as Tom Thibodeau's team has avoided losing streaks and have come through with big nights against some elite opponents.

Guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are two of the dominant players on the team and they clearly know how to drive their teammates in the most important moments. The pair are good friends who have teamed up to deliver a popular podcast that provided both on- and off-the-court details of their lives and their friendship.

With the All-Star break at hand, it gives all NBA players a chance to dial it down quite a bit, and both Brunson and Hart were quite relaxed while doing their podcast Thursday. Tom Thibodeau happened to call Brunson while the show was in progress and the cameras were rolling.

The results of the call indicated that the players were clearly enjoying themselves and that it appeared they had no fear of their coach at all.

Thibodeau makes an unscheduled appearance on Knicks' stars podcast

As Thibodeau called Brunson, the guard turned his phone towards the camera to show the audience that the Knicks coach was indeed on the line.

Brunson answered, and he dutifully told the coach that the cameras were on and the podcast was ongoing. Thibodeau reacted immediately to the media performance. “Oh God. Oh God, please no,” Thibodeau lamented.

The pair laughed at the coach's reaction, and Brunson said, “We're doing our real job.”

The star guard also asked Thibodeau if he wanted to contribute anything to the podcast, but he declined and asked Brunson to call him when the podcast was completed.

Brunson and Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns are both starters for the Eastern Conference All-Stars. Brunson is leading the Knicks in scoring with a mark of 26.1 points per game. Brunson is also averaging 7.5 assists per game. Hart is contributing 14.7 points per game while contributing 9.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Towns is coming off a 44-point, 10-rebound game in New York's 149-148 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. That was the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break.