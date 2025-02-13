The New York Knicks enter the All-Star break on a positive note. After beating the rival Indiana Pacers on the road, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on the second night of a back-to-back.

While New York is still prone to inconsistent play, it seems like the Knicks have been most consistent of late. Further, New York is getting solid production out of pretty much everyone who touches the floor for coach Tom Thibodeau.

So, let’s review what’s went right for the Knicks and how they’ve managed to stay afloat despite entering the season with limited depth.

Review of Knicks season through the All-Star break

The Knicks have won eight of their last 10 games. And despite an unusually tough January in terms of opponents played, New York is still 13-8 since Jan. 1.

Twelve of the Knicks' last 20 games have come against teams with winning records, including matchups against some of the best teams in the NBA. Specifically, New York has faced the Oklahoma City Thunder (twice), Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets.

For what it’s worth, the Knicks are 6-6 in those matchups—and that’s despite losing all three matchups with the Thunder and Celtics. So, New York might not match up well with the very best in the NBA right now, but they’re pretty good against the next class of talent.

But the question remains: How has New York managed to play at a 54-win pace without replacing much of its depth that was lost from last season?

Well, it’s been a team effort, and they’ve received contributions from a lot of players. Let’s explore.

Knicks have gotten back to offensive rebounds

One important change that’s taken place is the Knicks have gotten better on the offensive glass as the season’s progressed. After starting out poorly, averaging only nine offensive rebounds per game in October, New York has improved in each month of the season. They’ve topped out in February, averaging 13 per game (entering Wednesday night). That would be good for third in the league if it held up for the whole season.

Offensive rebounds were obviously a major driver of New York’s success last season. They led the NBA in offensive boards per game. So, getting back to their old identity is a welcomed change. And much of their success on the offensive glass stems from two players: Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart.

Towns is 11th in the league in offensive rebounds per game (3.1) and Hart is 29th (2.2). Recently, they’ve been even better on the offensive glass. The seven-footer is averaging 3.8 per game through the Knicks' last 10 games, and Hart is averaging 2.3—and every additional offensive rebound collected translates into another scoring opportunity.

Karl-Anthony Towns proving himself to Knicks’ fans

Towns’ rebounding has been spectacular. But that’s far from everything he’s done for the Knicks. He’s having a career season, averaging 24.7 points, a career-high 13.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal per game.

Towns has exerted his offensive dominance on a number of occasions, notching five 40-point games this season, including two straight heading into the All-Star break. He’s demonstrated brilliant court vision, passing the ball from the post and—incredibly—on fast breaks. And he’s shooting a scorching 43.8% on three-pointers, which is also a career high.

To summarize, Towns is playing freer than ever before. He looks loose, relaxed, and happy, and he’s deferred to Jalen Brunson’s leadership while simultaneously instilling himself as a secondary leader. And he’s inserted himself into the MVP conversation.

Just think, how good will Towns look with Mitchell Robinson available to relieve him and play by his side? It could be scary.

Mikal Bridges shooting woes washed away

Mikal Bridges has been a bright spot of late. After a slow—and disconcerting—start to the season, Bridges has regained his form. He has gotten back to being a disruptive defensive presence. And he, too, is clearly feeling freer in the Knicks’ system.

Looking past the small four game sample size of October, Bridges posted a 43/29/67 shooting split in November, which is far from ideal. In January, he shot 48/36/81. So, he improved across the board, became a net positive three-point shooter, and considerably improved his free throw shooting.

Granted, because he’s playing alongside Brunson and Towns, Bridges opportunities are few and far between. But he’s always ready. After scoring no more than 24 points through the end of November, Bridges has achieved eight 25 or more point games since Dec. 1, including a 41 point outburst in a Christmas Day win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Long story short, Bridges has proven himself to be another offensive weapon who contributes even when not scoring. While New York gave up a lot to add him, he is a legitimate final piece to the team’s starting lineup.

Now, that’s not the whole story of the Knicks’ recent success. Coach Thibodeau has achieved a consistent and successful four-man bench. Hart’s consistent play has also been instrumental and OG Anunoby was quietly brilliant for much of the first half of the season before injuring his right ankle. That has all been accomplished with limited depth.

Granted, New York’s roster is mostly set. But with Robinson returning from injury shortly after the All-Star break (presumably) and the prospect of bringing TJ Warren up from the G-League, this team could look a whole lot better in the very near future. So, buckle up and get ready for what’s to come.