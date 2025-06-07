Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton played hero in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, leading his squad to an epic fourth quarter comeback to take the series opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Haliburton hit yet another game-winner in these playoffs, draining a tough three to leave the Thunder fans at Paycom Center in utter disbelief. The Iowa State product finished the contest with just 14 points, but he scored the most important basket of the evening.

On Friday, First Take star Stephen A. Smith spoke about Haliburton. Smith has had his fair share of opinions about the Pacers' standout in the past, and refuses to call him a superstar. But, Stephen A. did praise Haliburton heavily following another clutch shot at the end of a playoff game:

“I think one of the most clutch players we've seen in the postseason era. … He is a young rising star in this game. This is not a scrub, this is not somebody that's overrated… he can play.”

Smith also defended his stance of not labeling Haliburton a “superstar”:

“We know what he is doing. We know what he is doing in clutch moments,” Smith said. “I’m saying to y’all, I watched the entire 48 minutes…When I judge and I think about a superstar, I’m thinking about the number one option on a night-in, night-out basis that’s having to carry a certain load that others don’t have to carry.”

He has a point. Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers' best player in the postseason — not Haliburton. Regardless, he is shining on the biggest stage in basketball, and that's what matters. Is he a superstar right now? No, he's not. I mean, Hali didn't even average 20 PPG in the regular season.

That being said, he's one of the most promising rising stars in the Association, and he helped an underdog team reach the NBA Finals.

Haliburton is on the right track.