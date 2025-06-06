The offseason is nearing, and the Toronto Raptors are seemingly in a rebuild after trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby in previous years. The club decided to go in a new direction at the trade deadline during the regular season after acquiring forward Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. One insider believes the front office is looking to make another big trade like that during the summer.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed in the latest video he made for Bleacher Report that he's hearing rumblings about the Raptors “canvassing the league” to make a splash move in the offseason. From the sounds of it, Toronto wants to pair another star with Ingram.

“I'm starting to hear a lot of buzz about Toronto. The Raptors clearly tried to move their group a step forward by going out and acquiring Brandon Ingram in this past trade deadline. That move was clearly designed to take a step forward and improve everything, and push Toronto into a position to competing for a playoff push. This '25 – '26 campaign, this upcoming campaign. Right now, it seems like the Raptors are canvassing the league for more opportunities to get better like that.”

Now, it's not entirely clear which player, or players, the Raptors could be seeking in a trade. However, the timing is impeccable with speculation that the Milwaukee Bucks could be trading Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

Even though the Raptors essentially entered a rebuild not too long ago, the front office may feel there's a window of opportunity to land another star talent to pair with Ingram, as well as Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors own the No. 9 pick overall, which should have some value on draft night. Toronto also has some intriguing players that could fetch some attention, such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl.